The Bristol Sound & Vision Show runs from February 24th-26th at the Marriott Hotel, Lower Castle Street, Bristol BS1 3AD. You can read all the details in our show blog.

What's more, you can know buy tickets for the Bristol Sound & Vision Show in advance online, and save 10% in the process.

Yes, for the first time this year, the organisers are selling tickets through the show website:

• Adult one-day ticket £8.10 (full price £9)

• Two-day ticket £13.50 (£15)

• Concession ticket one day (senior citizens 65+/students) £5.40 (£6)

• Concession ticket two day (senior citizens 65+/students) £9 (£10)

• Accompanied children under 16 are free

If you order online, please note you won't receive a physical ticket. Your email confirmation will act as your ticket, so please print it off and bring it to the show with you. Failure to do so may mean you have to pay for your ticket again.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook