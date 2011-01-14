"With most homes listening to music via an increasing number of differing sources, the idea of being able to network them all together becomes increasingly attractive, not to mention practical," says Yamaha.

Yamaha's network player can link numerous sources, be they iPod, internet radio, Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices and the like with easy access via a web browser.

And Yamaha claims its Network Pure Audio function will improve the sound quality of your sources even further.

Also making its first appearance at Bristol will be Yamaha's new £280 MCR-550 micro system, introduced to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the firm's Piano Craft range, and its A-S300 stereo amplifier. More details in our earlier news story.

The Bristol Sound & Vision Show takes place at the Marriott Hotel, Lower Castle Street, Bristol from February 25th-27th, in association with What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision. Further details on the show website.

