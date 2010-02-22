Fatman will unveil six new products for 2010, the biggest 'one-off' addition to the company's line-up. In addition to the Wi-Tube/FatDock system, Bristol will mark the official introduction of the Fatboy II speakers and a host of additional products.

Other launches lined up for the show include a new entry-level turntable from Pro-ject Audio, the Essential. It comes with a factory-fitted Ortofon OM3E cartridge and stylus, and a Pro-ject designed uni-pivot tonearm. It will be on display on the Henley Designs stand in rooms 408 and 409.

The third company to unveil new products will be Supra, with its AGS-10k High-End Ground Separator, aka the "Humbuster". It's designed to reduce hum between your PC or media server and hi-fi system.

Supra will also introduce its right-angle HDMI adapters, the Supra SA90+ and SA90-. They'll be on offer at the show for £10 (RRP: £16).

