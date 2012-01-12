On the way at the end of this month is the new SoundWareXS Digital Cinema system, a 2.1-channel package designed to boost TV sound without filling the room with speakers, and also stream music from computers and handheld devices using Bluetooth.

Selling for £400, the system comprise two of the company's smallest XS satellites and a subwoofer unit containing a front-firing 20cm driver, amplifiers for all three channels and all the socketry and controls for the package.

It has an optical digital input for TV sound, two auxiliary analogue inputs, and Bluetooth connectivity for music playback.

Dolby Digital decoding is built-in, and the system has switchable movie or music modes to optimise the sound for the different kinds of content.

Boston's BassTrac technology allows deep bass without distortion, the system remote can also 'drive' your TV thanks to a learning function, and virtual surround is avaiable.

The system will be available in high gloss black, complete with wall/corner brackets for the satellites.

