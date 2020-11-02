Bose speaker deal: save 39% at Amazon thanks to this early Black Friday deal

It's rare to see Bose speakers heavily discounted – even on Black Friday – so when we spotted a 39 per cent saving on the Bose SoundLink Color II wireless speaker, we thought you ought to know about it.

Amazon's generous discount means this Bose Bluetooth speaker has dropped in price from $129 to a tempting $79, offering a saving of $50.

Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker $129 $79 at Amazon

This rugged Bluetooth speaker is ideal for a day at the pool or a picnic in the park. It packs eight hours of battery and comes in five colours. We haven't tested this particular model, but the positive Amazon user reviews speak volumes.View Deal

This eminently portable Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker appears perfect for use both inside and outdoors. It's compact and water-resistant, but despite its diminutive size it packs in plenty of tech – including a built-in speakerphone mic and voice assistant access via your smartphone.

The battery promises 8 hours play time, too, and if you want a bit more oomph you can always pair two SoundLink speakers together for stereo sound.

We haven't reviewed the Bose SoundLink Colour II, but it seems like a solid buy at this price – especially when you consider the positive Amazon user reviews. Alternatively, check out our best Bluetooth speaker under $100 for the absolute best buys around, all tried and tested by yours truly.

