The Speaker Cube is the first release from Bose Build, a new division of Bose producing speakers for kids to put together and learn about the science and technology behind them.

First off the production line is the Speaker Cube, a kit that comes with everything you need to build your own portable Bluetooth speaker, apart from a pair or scissors and some sellotape.

Bose Build estimates that children will be able to put the speaker together in around an hour, with no soldering components to circuit boards involved.

Its website says wannabe builders will be able to experiment with the basic components of a speaker, such as a coil of wire, magnet and paper, as well as understanding frequencies and equalisations and how they can affect the sound.

The speaker can be customised with interchangeable covers and LED lights that illuminate with the music being played. The manufacturer says the speaker will deliver “the same quality sound you’ve come to expect from Bose”.

You will need an iOS device to build it though, as the instructions are only available on an accompanying app. Once the speaker is constructed, you can use any Bluetooth device to wirelessly stream music. There’s also a 3.5mm auxiliary input for connecting non-Bluetooth devices.

The Bose Speaker Cube is currently only available in the USA, priced $149. There is no word on a UK release just yet.