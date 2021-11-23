Black Friday streaming deal sees price-drop for Chromecast with Google TV

Black Friday streaming deals are some of the best and most reasonable purchases you can make. Like this Chromecast with Google TV media streamer, they're largely affordable and free of buyer's regret.

Why? Because whose life would not be enriched by Google's five-star-reviewed dongle which offers 4K HDR access to just about every app and streaming service under the sun? Now down to very a reasonable $39/£45, this is the best low-cost streamer on the market.

Black Friday streaming deal

Chromecast with Google TV £60 Chromecast with Google TV £60 £45 at Currys

Pick up the best low-cost media streamer on the market and enjoy 4K HDR access to just about every app you can imagine. The brilliant Google TV interface comes up with excellent suggestions for your next favourite series too.

Chromecast with Google TV $50 Chromecast with Google TV $50 $39 at Walmart

US version of this great deal on the best low-cost media streamer on the market. Happy viewing.

The Chromecast with Google TV comes with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and has arguably the best smart TV user-interface right now too, providing all the content and some very switched-on algorithms to suggest what to watch next.

The front-end aggregates all the TV shows and films from your subscribed services and displays them on a single home page. You get quick access to everything you're currently watching and an excellent list of possible options for something new, all broken down into handy types and genres.

Screen mirroring and voice control come courtesy of Google Chromecast and Google Assistant, the last of which is handy when navigation about the UI.

This is a brilliant streamer at full price and these sales are a great time to pick one up.

