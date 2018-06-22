This week, the BBC is extending its 4K iPlayer trials to July's Wimbledon tennis tournament, HDR10+ has begun its logo and licensing certficiation program and The Bristol Sound & Vision Show is being rebranded.

In reviews, we feature products ranging from the inexpensive to extraordinarily expensive. There's JBL's noise-cancelling Tune600BTN headphone, Cyrus's One HD amplifier and Nagra's Classic Preamp/Classic AMP combination.

News

BBC extends iPlayer 4K UHD trial to Wimbledon 2018 (and Sky Q)

The BBC's 4K iPlayer trials has had a few issues, but there will be more 4K coverage from the broadcaster this summer.

Next month's Wimbledon tennis championship will be broadcast in UHD and, like the World Cup trial, it will be trialled on a first come, first served basis.

Some matches will also be available to Sky Q customers via the red button on BBC 2.

HDR10+ licensing and logo certification begins

HDR10+ Technologies has begun the licensing and logo certification program for the latest HDR technology.

Founded by Panasonic and Samsung, HDR10+ uses dynamic metadata, establishing itself as a direct rival to Dolby Vision.

Unlike Dolby Vision, HDR10+ licence is open and free. With over 40 companies pledging their support, there's plenty of weight behind the technology.

Bristol Sound & Vision Show rebrands: now it's The Bristol Hi-Fi Show

The UK's biggest consumer electronics show is about to get a new name.

The show's organisers, Audio T, considered the Sound & Vision title to be misleading, so from next year onwards it will be called The Bristol Hi-Fi Show.

Next year's show takes place in Bristol (of course) between Friday 22nd and Sunday 24th February 2019.

Review

"Cyrus might not have righted all the wrongs of the standard One amp, but it has created yet another good product"

Cyrus One HD

The standard Cyrus One was a fine performer and this update improves on the base model.

However, despite its clean, open and detailed sound, it still lacks the timing and dynamic range of its competitors.

Nonetheless, it remains a strong performer, and has many new and improved features.

Read the full Cyrus One HD review

"If you like your bass beefy and meaty…"

JBL Tune600BTNC

On paper, JBL's latest headphone features Bluetooth, noise-cancellation and a double figure battery life. For a headphone under £100, that's impressive.

It produces a powerful and weighty sound, with impressive detail and deep bass. Noise-cancelling is pretty good too.

However, that sound can be aggressive and the bass overpowering. But if you like a powerful sound, this is worth investigating.

Read the full JBL Tune600BTNC review

"Once in full flow it leaves the music to take centre stage"

Nagra Classic Preamp/Classic Amp

The Classic Amp/Preamp from Swiss high-end brand Nagra certainly looks the part.

It's one of the finest amplifiers money can buy, with a natural, insightful and transparent sound.

Some rivals offer more muscle and scale, but for those with deep enough pockets, this is an exceptional performer.

Read the full Nagra Classic Preamp/Classic AMP review

