CES 2017 took place this week in Las Vegas, with many new products unveiled, including Technics' SL-1200GR turntable and Panasonic's second-generation of OLED TVs. Also at CES, Sony announced that it is to enter the 4K OLED market.

We reviewed a number of excellent products, including Cambridge Audio's TV5 v2 soundbase, Bose's SoundSport Pulse in-ears and Panasonic's TX-40DX700B budget 4K set.

MORE: The 10 most popular reviews on What Hi-Fi?

MORE: Best TV deals – smart, HD, 4K TV

News

Technics unveils new SL-1200GR turntable, stereo amp and speakers

Last year Technics released the latest version of its SL-1200 turntable, the SL-1200G. This year it's back with the SL-1200GR.

The GR is seen as the standard model, with a coreless direct-drive motor, a low mass tonearm and an aluminium and rubber construction designed to eliminate resonance.

It's expected that the SL-1200GR will cost less than the 1200G, with a price around £1500 likely.

MORE: Technics unveils new SL-1200GR turntable, stereo amp and speakers

MORE: Technics SL-1200GR price rumoured to be £1500

Panasonic unveils flagship EZ1002 OLED TV

Panasonic has announced its second-generation OLED TV in the form of the EZ1002.

The flagship EZ1002 is a flatscreen rather than curved display, supports HDR10 and will arrive with an updated version of Freeview Play.

No price has been confirmed, but it could reach the UK in June.

MORE: Panasonic unveils flagship EZ1002 OLED TV

MORE: Panasonic launches three new 4K Blu-ray players

Sony introduces its first Bravia 4K OLED TV range

Sony has entered the OLED TV market, launching a full range of 4K OLED Bravia TVs, labelled the A1 series.

The A1 line houses an X1 Extreme 4K HDR processor that Sony claims produces deeper blacks and brighter colours. There's a form of HDR remastering that can upscale standard definition content to "near 4K HDR quality".

Sony has signed a deal with LG Display to produce OLED screens and is expected to start shipping in Q3 2017.

MORE: Sony introduces its first Bravia 4K OLED TV range

MORE: Sony OLED TVs to launch Q3 2017

More news

Lenovo's Alexa-powered smart speaker comes in a Harman Kardon Edition

AirJack is a tiny, portable Bluetooth adapter for any audio device

The SJ9 is LG's first Dolby Atmos soundbar

Bowie's Blackstar helps vinyl sales hit 25-year high

The Gearbox Automatic will sync your vinyl with Spotify

Shure launches Apple Lightning adaptor with built-in DAC and amp

Amazon Alexa voice control comes to 4K TVs at CES 2017

Fuse in-ears bring modular design to Bluetooth headphones

VPI Avenger Plus turntable makes high-end specs (slightly) more affordable

AKG N60 NC Wireless: the N60 NC, now with added wireless skills

LG Signature flagship OLED TVs get Dolby Atmos sound

JBL launches two pairs of headphones designed for the Oculus Rift VR headset

AfterMaster Pro promises to upgrade the sound from any device

Sony launches new NW-A35 Walkman

Audio-Technica launches flagship ATH-DSR9BT wireless headphones with aptX HD

Dog & Bone earphones include a heating dock to provide a better fit for your earbuds

Tidal adds hi-res audio streams with 'Tidal Masters'

Mark Levinson celebrates its 45th anniversary with its first turntable

Streaming video revenues overtake DVD sales for the first time

B&O announces BeoPlay M5 multi-room wireless speaker

CES 2017

Samsung to launch personalised smart TV services

Samsung takes aim at OLED with three QLED TV ranges

Panasonic unveils flagship EZ1002 OLED TV

Panasonic launches three new 4K Blu-ray players

Jam Audio announces yet more Alexa-powered wireless speakers

Altec Lansing SmartStream speakers aim to rival Sonos

Sony unveils UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player and Dolby Atmos soundbar

Hisense ready to rule the world with 100in Laser TV and 4K ULED range

LG demos Crystal Sound and Wallpaper OLEDs, plus double-sided and transparent TVs

LG unveils UP970 4K Blu-ray player with Dolby Vision HDR support

Revel brings new speaker systems to CES 2017

Sony announces two compact soundbars to sit under your sofa

Sony launches new Extra Bass wireless speakers and headphones for bass-heavy music

Revo unveils its first wireless speaker, the SoundStage

Totem Acoustic reveals £2200 Sky speakers

Pioneer unveils MS5Ts, 'the world's most affordable' hi-res headphones

GoldenEar reveals Triton Reference flagship speakers

Chord launches Hugo 2 DAC and Poly wireless module

Arcam rPlay adds hi-res music streaming and multi-room to any audio system

Moon 888 monoblocs debut at CES 2017 for $118,888 a pair

Sony launches 4K HDR ultra short throw projector

LG Nano Cell 4K TVs promise wider viewing angles

Reviews

"Cambridge Audio knows how to make a soundbase that sounds good"

Cambridge Audio TV5 v2

A couple of years after the first instalment, Cambridge has offered up a superb sequel to the original TV5 soundbase.

The TV5 v2 offers a range of improvements over its predecessor, resulting in a performance that has a good amount of insight, fluid dynamics and an excellent midrange.

The omission of a display is still disappointing, but nevertheless this soundbase has bags of quality and style.

Read the full Cambridge Audio TV5 v2 review

"The sound is fun and consistent, and the comfort far better than you’d guess to look at this pair"

Bose SoundSport Pulse wireless

The SoundSport Pulse is more than just your standard in-ears.

They have a heart rate sensor built in, feature both Bluetooth and NFC, and a light, comfortable fit which is ideal for when you're exercising.

The sound is rich, smooth and most of all fun. Battery life isn't especially great, but these are still impressive earphones.

Read the full Bose SoundSport Pulse wireless review

"For a sharp 4K picture on a small screen and budget, the Panasonic TX-40DX700B is certainly worth a look"

Panasonic TX-40DX700B

It's becoming more common to see 4K in smaller, affordable TVs and as this Panasonic shows, it makes for a more than decent combination.

The sharp screen and HDR support elevate it above similar priced efforts, however the HDR lacks the brightness to make to most of the technology.

Despite the wide range of on-demand services and smart design, it's not quite enough to take home the five stars.

Read the full Panasonic TX-40DX700B review

More reviews

Libratone Too

Pioneer VSX-531

McIntosh MT5

Samsung Q9 hands on