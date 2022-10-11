9 of the best Prime Day headphones deals

Do you like not having to carry around a boombox with you wherever you go? Good news! You're the perfect fit for a pair of headphones. The bad news is that a lot of premium headphones come with premium prices, but not today!
Thanks to Amazon's Prime Day, there's a huge list of big discounts on headphones from a huge variety of different brands, including heavyweights like Sony, Apple, and Bose, so you won't have to spend much for audio quality.
Whether you're looking for a small pair of wireless earbuds to take to the gym or comfy ANC headphones for plane rides, we've got a great selection of deals for you. And if you still want more, check out our list of the best headphones deals.
However, there are a lot of options to choose between when buying a pair of headphones on Prime Day, so we've collected some of the best headphone Prime Day deals we've seen for you below...
Best Prime Day headphones deals
Sony WH-1000XM5:
$399 $348 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is the first big saving we've seen on Sony's five-star noise-cancelers. Excellent sound quality, excellent noise-canceling, excellent build and fit... just all-around excellent. And now they're discounted to boot. Essential.
Sony LinkBuds S:
$199 $128 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The LinkBuds S boast a more traditional in-ear design than the original LinkBuds, but they're still lightweight and comfortable. Sound quality is solid and they also feature active noise-cancelling. If you're in the market for ANC earbuds, these are decent buys for the money.
Bose QuietComfort 45:
$329 $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
These excellent ANC headphones from Bose offer up strong noise-cancellation alongside impressive battery life and a comfortable build. At $100 off, if you're looking for a solid pair of cans, look no further.
Jabra Elite 3:
$80 $48 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The sporty Elite 3 are fantastic all-rounders that look good, sound good, and feel solidly built. Battery life is seven hours per charge, they're a doddle to use, and they work with Amazon Alexa. Not as decent sounding as the Sonys above, but recommendable all the same.
Sony WF-C500:
$100 $58 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth the investment. The new WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0.
Bose 700 wireless headphones:
$379 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Bose 700 headphones deliver good sound quality, great noise-canceling, a 20-hour battery life and superb comfort, all for a temptingly low price.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):
$160 $90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Apple's wireless earbuds offer up a balanced, detailed sound with a huge suite of faultless wireless features. If you've got an iPhone or iOS device, there's no more convenient pair of wireless earbuds out there.
AirPods Pro (2021):
$250 $170 at BestBuy (opens in new tab)
If you're in the market for a comfortable pair of wireless earbuds packed with excellent noise-canceling that offer up a balanced, engaging sound, look no further than the AirPods Pro on sale for just $224 at Amazon.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2022):
$250 $224 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The all-new AirPods Pro come with personalized spatial audio profiles, improved noise-cancelation, and better battery life, among other upgrades. These just released, but you can grab a pair for $26 off during Prime Day.
MORE:
Check out our list of the best wireless headphones
As well as our list of the best wireless earbuds
And the best headphones deals