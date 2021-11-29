The 28 best Amazon Cyber Monday deals – save $$$ on TVs, headphones, iPads and more

If you've ever shopped on Amazon, especially over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals period, you'll know there are literally hundreds of deals to be had on a huge range of tech products, from cheap Bluetooth headphones to 4K TVs.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $50 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $50 $25 at Amazon

One of the best video streamers around, now half price! The Fire TV Stick 4K supports the usual video apps, as well as the latest AV formats, including 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+. It comes with an Alexa remote too.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max $55 Fire TV Stick 4K Max $55 $35 at Amazon (save $20)

Amazon's brand new, top-of-the-range Fire TV Stick Max has all the streaming smarts you would expect. It supports wi-fi 6 too and is supposedly "40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation".

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $64.99 Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $64.99 $20 at Amazon

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and streaming just a command away.

Get the new Echo Dot for $15 more

Echo (4th Gen) $100 Echo (4th Gen) $100 $60 at Amazon (save $40)

The latest Echo combines the best of the standard Echo with the bigger, more powerful Echo Studio. Inside is a built-in Zigbee smart hub, meaning it can directly control compatible devices, and it has better sound than the previous generation.

Amazon Echo Show 5 $80 Amazon Echo Show 5 $80 $45 at Amazon

Want all the Alexa smart speaker features with the added bonus of a 5.5-inch video screen? Of course you do. The Echo Show 5 is a great addition to the household, now very heavily discounted.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB $150 Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB $150 $75 at Amazon (save $75)

This five-star tablet offers lots of HD screen for the money and puts in a strong audio and video performance. The deal applies to the latest-model, ad-supported Fire HD 10 with 32GB of storage. If you're up for being fully immersed in Amazon's eco-system for well under $100, this is an unmissable offer.

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV (2021 Model) $1499 TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV (2021 Model) $1499 $799 on Amazon (save $700)

This TV combines a cheap price point with all the features of a flagship model, making for a Black Friday bargain. TCL knows how to deliver great value TV sets and this looks like another great deal.

TCL 40-inch Roku 1080p LED TV $350 TCL 40-inch Roku 1080p LED TV $350 $230 at Amazon

If you're looking for a small TV for a second room, this 40-inch TCL may just be the ticket, with built-in Roku offering access to video apps. Can be voice-controlled when connected to a separate Alexa device.

LG OLED48A1 4K OLED TV $1200 LG OLED48A1 4K OLED TV $1200 $897 at Amazon

LG's A1 is an excellent cheap OLED for movies and TV. Features include Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR plus access to Netflix, Disney Plus Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. This deal includes 6 months free access to HBO Max.

LG OLED48C1 48-inch OLED TV $1299 LG OLED48C1 48-inch OLED TV $1299 $1097 at Amazon

The C1 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2021 OLED TV range, and this 48-inch version is just as good as its larger siblings. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and more tempting than ever with this discount.

The 55-inch version $1499 $1297 at Amazon (save $202)

The 65-inch version $2500 $1797 at Amazon (save $700)

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless $399 Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless $399 $217.11 at Amazon (save $182) These superb-sounding wireless noise-cancelling headphones only serve to further enhance Sennheiser’s momentum in the headphone market. They're excellent all-rounders, and we've never seen them discounted by this much before. Five stars

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $279 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $279 $199 at Amazon (save $80)

The fantastic, five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They're worthy challengers to the AirPods Pro – especially now they've dropped from $279 to only $199 at a host of retailers including Amazon and Best Buy.

$179 Apple AirPods 3 $179 $169.99 at Amazon (save $9)

Apple's latest AirPods edge one step closer to the AirPods Pro. How? With shorter stems and the inclusion of spatial audio. Honestly, any discount on these excellent new earbuds is welcome.

Apple AirPods Pro earbuds $249 Apple AirPods Pro earbuds $249 $179 at Amazon (save $70)

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-canceling and balanced, easy-going sound". Grab this deal while it lasts – we can't imagine it'll get any lower at this late stage.

$150 Beats Studio Buds $150 $99.95 at Amazon (save $50)

Walmart has $50 off all three colours of the Beats Studio Buds – red, black and white. The deal also includes free shipping and a 30-day free returns window. We called these new Beats "a neat true wireless solution that represents one of the best affordable alternatives to Apple’s AirPods we’ve seen so far". Also available at Amazon.

Sony WF-1000XM3 $200 Sony WF-1000XM3 $200 $128 at Amazon (save $72)

While now surpassed by the WF-1000XM4, these true wireless earbuds are still great buys – especially at this discounted price. They combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sony WH-1000XM4: $350 Sony WH-1000XM4: $350 $248 at Amazon (save $100)

Our favourite wireless noise-cancelling headphones, period. Sony’s premium XM4 deliver a sonic masterclass and nothing really lets that down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money.

$100 Sony WF-C500 $100 $78 at Amazon (save $22)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth the investment. The new WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in black, white, orange and blue. Five stars

Beats Powerbeats Pro Beats Powerbeats Pro $250 $149.95 at Amazon (save $100)

At this price, the Pros aren't bad options at all for sporty types. Build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. These true wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this new low price shouldn't be sniffed at.

Sony WH-CH710N $180 Sony WH-CH710N $180 $78 at Amazon (save $102)

Few headphones offer such an appealing feature-set for the price. When you consider their musical, detailed sound and their generous 35-hour battery, the WH-CH710N cans are a great deal at Amazon right now.

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) $799 2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) $799 $749 at Amazon (save $50)

"Apple's latest iPad Pro is the pinnacle of portable cinema" is what we said of the 12.9-inch version. This slightly smaller variant of Apple's top-of-the-range iPad shares a lot of its larger sibling's charm (albeit has slightly differing technology) so this $50 is very welcome indeed.

Get the 256GB version – $899 $849 at Amazon (save $100)

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) $129 Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) $129 $99 at Amazon (save $30)

Apple's latest generation Pencil is the best tool for helping you use your iPad Air or iPad Pro creatively. Now with a $30 discount for Black Friday.

KEF R3 bookshelf speakers $2100 KEF R3 bookshelf speakers $2100 $1700 at Amazon (save $400)

Former What Hi-Fi? Award winners, the R3 are brilliant all-rounders. They’re expertly sonically balanced and work well across a wide range of systems.

Onkyo TX-8220 stereo receiver $349 Onkyo TX-8220 stereo receiver $349 $249 at Amazon (save $100)

This stereo receiver features two powerful amplifiers, digital audio inputs for TV and BD/DVD player connection, analog inputs for your audio devices and built-in Bluetooth connectivity. There is even a dedicated phono input for your vinyl record player. And you can make a $100 saving.

Samsung HW-Q600A $600 Samsung HW-Q600A $600 $328 at Amazon (save $272)

A premium Atmos soundbar at a not-so-premium price thanks to Black Friday. We've been impressed with Samsung's form in the Atmos soundbar market of late, so we reckon the Q600A at only $328 is a safe bet for those looking to sweeten up their TV system.

Sony SSCS5 $170 Sony SSCS5 $170 $88 at Amazon (save $82)

Exceptionally well-reviewed on Amazon, these Sonys are budget three-way bookshelf speakers that are currently hugely discounted.