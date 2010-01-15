Top Gear's Bolivia Special was the most popular iPlayer show over the festive period, clocking up 1,088,700 streams, closely followed by Dr Who: The End of Time, with its two episodes scoring 1,359,500 streams combined.

EastEnders and Gavin & Stacey also proved popular on the catch-up TV service.

And in the week of December 28th, there were a record 17.3 million requests for TV programmes, the highest weekly figure to date.

There's also been a big increase in iPlayer requests from games consoles and other devices. One in eight of all iPlayer requests are now coming from a Sony PS3 or Nintendo Wii, an increase of 74 per cent since November 2009 says the BBC.

Erik Huggers, the BBC's Director of Future Media and Technology, says: "Breaking the 100 million barrier is a great way to kick off 2010, and these figures show that by offering simple and varied access to BBC iPlayer people are really finding it easy to catch up with their favourite programmes at a time that suits them."

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter