Audio Pro Drumfire II wireless speaker is an Award winner, upgraded

The Audio Pro Drumfire won a What Hi-Fi? Award back in 2018, and now a sequel has been revealed. The Drumfire II has the same two-part design as its predecessor but has plenty of improvements, including upgraded sound quality, more preset options, and more wireless technologies.

Or, as Audio Pro's CCO Jens Henriksen puts it: "Four years on, we have updated our award-winning bad boy."

Quite.

As before, you can buy both parts of the Drumfire II, or just either the top section (the Drumfire D-2) or the huge subwoofer (the Drumfire II). You can pair both with other wireless speakers using Apple AirPlay 2 or Google Cast, or using Audio Pro's own proprietary multi-room technology (the original Drumfire only had Audio Pro's tech).

Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect and Bluetooth also come as standard, while the number of preset buttons has increased to six. These buttons let you launch a playlist or radio station of your choice with one press.

Both speakers come in Coal Black, Arctic White and Platinum Gray. The Drumfire II costs £700 / €800 / $800, while the Drumfire D-2 is £400 / €450 / $450 (Australian pricing is TBC).

MORE:

See all our Audio Pro reviews

These are the best speaker deals

And the best music streaming services