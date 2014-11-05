Arcam says the new Blu-ray player produces sound with "outstanding quality", while 2D and 3D films are reproduced "to the very highest standards currently available". An almost direct video path from the disc to the ultra-high precision outputs has been used in the '411.

This design claims to prevent interference so the picture is delivered to the highest possible standard. Broadcast-quality digital video clocks have also been used to improve the picture.

A TI/Burr Brown PCM1794 DAC lies within the '411's cabinet and is coupled with a linear phase Bessel output filter - Bessel filters preserve the wave shape of filtered signals in the passband. A high-precision re-clocking system is also used in the circuitry and Arcam claims the audio quality can be compared to a dedicated audiophile CD player.

The UDP411 also comes with a bespoke power supply, with discreet sub-regulated power supplies on the drive, audio and DAC board. This brings "significant benefits" to the performance of each element and as such, each can work independently and without interference.

The Blu-ray player comes with UPnP (Universal Plug-and-Play) and CIFS (Common Internet File System) support to allow the unit to be integrated into networks, so stored content can be accessed easily. The Arcam UDP411 is available now for £1200.

Meanwhile, the CDS27 also features SACD/CD playback and network streaming. The TI/Burr Brown PCM1794 DAC has been used once again as the Bessel output filter and high-precision re-clocking system. A custom-designed power supply has been implemented - as seen in the UDP411 - and UPnP and CIFS compatibility allows it to connect to home networks for streaming stored content.

The Arcam CDS27 is available now in a black finish for £800.

Arcam recently unveiled the Solo Bar and Solo Sub; the company's first ever soundbar. It features four HDMI inputs, calibration software and aptX Bluetooth wireless streaming.