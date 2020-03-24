Apple TV leak: 64/128GB storage, new tvOS 'Kids Mode', Screen Time and more

A bit of (potentially) good news for Apple TV fans: alongside an expanded and improved Apple TV+ streaming experience, Apple is also rumoured to be working on a new Apple TV 6th generation streaming box – an update on the Apple TV 4K.

Avid readers will know that references to new Apple TV hardware were found in Apple's tvOS 13.4 beta code and now, the YouTube channel iUpdate and The Verifier are reporting on a few details about the so-called 'Apple TV 6' set-top box, as well as upcoming tvOS updates.

According to the YouTube clip, Apple will level up the storage options for the Apple TV from 32GB and 64GB options (the current lineup), to 64GB and 128GB. The big draw here, of course, is extra space for all those Apple Arcade titles.

It'll likely include Apple's newer A12 chip too, a significant improvement on the current A10 fusion processor and an inclusion that will be of particular interest to gamers.

In terms of the Apple TV hardware's aesthetic, no major redesign of the unit is planned, although the remote will apparently receive an overhaul – a sensible move (Google is also improving the remote for its Chromecast Ultra Android streamer).

The Cupertino giant is also reportedly planning a new 'Kids Mode' for Apple TV+ – not unique to the Apple TV 6 box, but a new feature for tvOS itself. This means Apple TV owners could set up a separate account for their kids and control the applications they can access like the mock-up from iUpdate (main picture).

The report also states that Screen Time is coming to tvOS (so you'll be able to remark at just how long you've been glued to your screen) and that Apple is working on “a completely revamped overall interface on the Apple TV".

In terms of availability, we might expect the new Apple TV hardware sometime before the end of the year but, owing to these uncertain times, we'd take it as a soft deadline rather than set in stone.

