Google plans Chromecast Ultra 2nd-gen: Android-based and with new remote

Top news for Google, Android and Chromecast fans: Google could be launching a second-generation Chromecast Ultra this year, based on Android TV. The device is a dongle much like the current Google Chromecast, with one purported major addition in the works: an external remote.

As first reported by 9to5Google, a "source familiar with the device" said that the product is codenamed 'Sabrina' and, as you’d expect, it will support 4K HDR content as well as Chromecast Bluetooth and wi-fi connectivity.

Will the bundled remote resemble the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote? According to the source, it'll look more like the Apple TV 4K remote crossed with Google's own Daydream View VR remote. It will come with a dedicated Google Assistant button for controlling your content with your voice and an inbuilt mic.

The remote itself may well pass through FCC any day, as noted by senior reporter at Protocol, Janko Roettgers.

The new Chromecast Ultra dongle will allegedly look a lot like the third-gen Google Chromecast that's been headlining Google's books since 2018 (pictured above) with that softer, rounder finish, the typical “G” logo but with an HDMI connector similar to the original 2016 Chromecast Ultra.

Of course, the device is expected to give viewers access to apps such as YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more.

Pricing or availability for the second-generation Google Chromecast Ultra isn't yet known, but when we know, we'll update you sharpish.

