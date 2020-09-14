Apple 'Time Flies' event is tomorrow – iPhone 12 incoming?

It feels like we've been waiting forever for Apple to unveil the iPhone 12. Fortunately, Apple's 'Time Flies' virtual event is now just hours away and we can find out what Tim Cook's been, well, cooking up.

The latest reports suggest the new iPhone 12 could be joined by a new iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod and an Apple TV. There's even talk of Apple taking the wraps off its first ever over-ear headphones, the AirPods Studio.

With a name like 'Time Flies', it's pretty much a dead cert that Apple will use today's event to unveil its Apple Watch Series 6. The high-end ticker is expected to sport a similar design to the Series 5, but with speedier internals and blood oxygen monitor.

(Image credit: Apple)

If the Watch detects a blood oxygen level below a certain level (between 95 percent and 100 percent, is considered healthy), it could trigger a notification.

Bloomberg also tips Apple to launch an affordable plastic-based Watch – an updated Series 3 – alongside the top-tier metal and ceramic designs. If true, Apple could be planning to take a bite out of the market for cheaper fitness trackers, such as the FitBit.

Of course, the question on everyone's lips is: will Apple unveil the new iPhone 12 today?

The latest whispers suggest that Apple is prepping no fewer than four new 5G iPhones. The iPhone 12 family is set to come in three display sizes: 5.4in, 6.1in and 6.7in – all with OLED screens.

Yesterday, case maker Totallee appeared to confirm that the iPhone 12 will launch today. The firm listed cases for all four rumoured iPhone 12 models for sale on its website. That development, plus the fact that Apple launches a new iPhone every September, would suggest that we're now hours away from the launch of the iPhone 12.

But 2020 has not been an ordinary year. Multiple reports suggest that Apple has been forced to delay the launch of its flagship phone to October due to the pandemic and subsequent difficulty travelling between the US and its suppliers in China.

Furthermore, Apple itself confirmed in July that this year’s iPhones would arrive “a few weeks” later than the iPhone 11 did last year. So, unless Apple's bluffing, it looks like there'll be no crowds and no iPhone 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater today.

(Image credit: Apple)

We're far more likely to see a new iPad sporting an ultra-thin bezel. It's said to feature a 10.8in design and a Touch ID power button This 27th August leak appears to show the new iPad's instruction manual (sadly it's in Spanish, but it does feature some very nice pictures).

As for audio, last year's event saw Apple launch the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro. This year, according leaks, Apple could introduce it's first over-ear headphones, possibly called AirPods Studio.

The state-of-the-art cans – rumoured to cost $349 – are tipped to feature head and neck detection, custom EQ settings and a clever modular design that'll allow users to swap the plush ear pads for sporty ones when hitting the gym.

There's also talk of Apple unveiling a smaller, more affordable HomePod, dubbed the HomePod mini. Could a baby wireless smart speaker powered by Siri help Apple take on Sonos in the multi-room audio category? It would certainly help plug an iPhone 12-shaped hole.

Finally, Apple is reportedly working on a new Apple TV with a faster processor for gaming and an improved remote control that's easier to locate when it goes missing. The new Apple TV hardware has been referenced in iOS code multiple times, but will it make an appearance today?

You won't have to wait long to find out. 'Time Flies' will be broadcast from Apple Park at 1pm ET / 6pm BST today and streamed live on YouTube, Apple TV and Apple's US website. You can watch Apple's six-second teaser here.

