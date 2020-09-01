iPhone 12 to launch with new HomePod, first Apple over-ear headphones

Apple looks set to make up for lost time this October with a flurry of new products, spearheaded by the new iPhone 12.

The latest report suggests the iPhone 12 will be joined by a new iPad Air, a smaller HomePod, Apple's first over-ear headphones and fresh Apple Watch models. There could even be a new Apple TV.

And Apple is confident, according to this latest Bloomberg report, that there is plenty of pent-up demand for its latest smartphone: Apple has reportedly ordered suppliers to deliver up to 80 million 5G iPhone 12 handsets.

As widely rumoured, there will be four new iPhones (two Pro models, and two more affordable), with the budget iPhone 12 handsets set to ship first.

Apple will also deliver a more affordable, smaller HomePod, with fewer speakers than the original HomePod but some upgrades to the feature set.

This could be joined by the much-rumoured Apple over-ear headphones, potentially set to be called the AirPods Studio, which would be the first non-Beats branded over-ears to come from Apple.

The report suggests there will also be updates to the iPad and Apple Watch range, plus potentially a new Apple TV with a faster processor for gaming and improved remote control.

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone - and, it seems, a whole lot more - in October, rather than the traditional September iPhone event, as a result of delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Catch-up on all the details so far in our iPhone 12 news and rumours round-up.