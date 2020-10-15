Amazon Prime Day: save $400 on this 4K Viewsonic projector

The Viewsonic X10-4KE is a one-stop-shop smart 4K portable projector and it's normally well over $1500. For short time on Amazon Prime Day, though, you can pick up this short throw LED device for just $1099.

The Viewsonic X10-4KE has your TV in its sights. It can produce an image of up to 200in at 2400 lumens which is bright enough to give a decent image even in moderate room lighting.

It's also smart through the built-in Viewsonic app store and you can voice control it with Alexa and Google Assistant but if you can't find the app you want, you can stream direct from your mobile or tablet instead.

ViewSonic X10-4KE UST 4K projector $1500 $1099 at Amazon

Stream it, wire it, whatever you like – this 4K LED projector is a regular box of tricks. Bright enough to give a 200in picture even in well-lit rooms; long lasting enough to mean you'll never have to change the bulb. Not one we've tested but tempting at this price.View Deal

For wired source connections, there are two HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB Type-C socket, two USB 2.0s and a microSD card slot as well.

On the audio side, the X10 includes a pair of Harman Kardon speakers to which you can send music by Bluetooth. There's also a line-out if you'd rather connect a speaker of your own.

The LED technology means that you can get up to 30,000 hours of use before you need to change the bulb. The chances are that you'll be ready to update to a 16K projector by then anyway.

This isn't a projector that we've tested but it's certainly tempting with this big discount.

