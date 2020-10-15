Amazon Prime Day: Huge deal on this 75in Samsung QLED TV

Those hoping for a big saving on a big screen TV for Amazon Prime Day have just found exactly what they're looking for. You can save $800 on the 75in Samsung Q90T 4K HDR QLED TV but you've only got four hours to do it – unless Amazon runs out of stock first.

The 75in model is not one we've had in for review but we rate the 55in Q90T as a five-star product. The Q90T is Samsung's top 4K QLED for 2020. It's the same as the Q95T range but without the fancy remote control and One Connect box.

Nonetheless, you should expect a brilliantly bright and punchy picture, superb operating system and very decent motion processing technology.

Samsung QN75Q90T 75in 4K QLED TV $3298 $2598 at Amazon

This is Samsung's top 4K TV for 2020 and we're surprised to see it discounted so heavily at this stage in the year. No wonder this deal is only good for a matter of hours.View Deal

The Q90T is, of course a direct-lit, full array panel stacked with local dimming zones to control backlighting as carefully as possible and maximize contrast ability.

It has four HDMI ports and, while not strictly speaking HDMI 2.1-certified, those ports do have all the HDMI 2.1 features that next generation gamers will be looking for, from eARC to HFR (High Frame Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate).

It's also fitted with Samsung's ‘Object Tracking Sound’ tech to produce bigger and more open audio than models from previous years.

If this sound like the big TV deal that you're after – and it should – then act while it's still available.

