Amazon confirms Prime Day 2021 dates and the first deals

Amazon has finally put rumours around Prime Day 2021 dates to bed by officially announcing its two-day deals extravaganza.

Amazon Prime Day will take place on Monday 21st and Tuesday 22nd June this year. More than two million deals will kick off at 00:01am (or midnight PDT, 3am EDT) on the 21st and run through to the end of the 22nd.

The 48-hour event is essentially Amazon's take on Black Friday, and a members-only affair – so you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the offers. Thanks to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial, there is always the option to sign up, bag a few bargains, and then cancel your membership.

Last year, Prime Day was pushed forward to October, as Amazon spent the summer concentrating on meeting the demand caused by the pandemic. In previous years, Prime Day has fallen in the middle of July, so it makes sense for this year's sale to return to a summer date.

To encourage shopping from small businesses selling on Amazon, the retail giant will once again offer members £10 ($10) credit to spend on Prime Day when they spend £10 ($10) on small business products in Amazon’s store between the 7th and 20th June. More than 300,000 sellers globally are included in the promotion – more than twice as many as last year.

So what deals can you expect? In a word, plenty. Unsurprisingly, Amazon will spotlight discounts on its own devices and services, such as Amazon Echo speakers, Fire TV streamers and Amazon Music and Prime Video.

In fact, it's kicking things off today with four months of Amazon Music Unlimited free for new subscribers. Prime members can get up to 50 per cent off movies and TV shows to rent or buy through Prime Video including Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Zombieland: Double Tap. From Monday 7th June, "popular devices" such as the Echo, Fire TV and Ring will be discounted by up to 50 per cent.

Additionally, Prime members can get three months of Audible membership for just 99p, and/or three months of Kindle Unlimited for no extra charge.

In the US, customers can purchase Fire TVs starting at $99.99, including the Insignia 24-inch Smart TV ($99.99), Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV ($129.99), and Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K HD TV ($219.99).

And there'll be plenty more where those came from as we near the official June dates, with truckloads of Prime Day headphones deals and Prime Day TV deals expected.

During 2020's Prime Day event, the Echo Dot was the most popular item purchased globally, while in the UK the most popular products included the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones.

