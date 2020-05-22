Amazon Prime Day 2020 sales allegedly pushed back to September

Need a bit of good news today? Well, if you love music and you love a bargain, the missing big red circle in your July calendar with the words "Amazon Prime Day" beneath it hasn't escaped your attention.

Happily, the event will go ahead – in September. That's according to insider sources speaking to the Wall Street Journal, at least, who claim that the annual online bargain bonanza will move from its usual July summer slot to two months later, in September.

Like almost every businesses, Amazon has felt the impact of Covid-19, with the huge spike in online demand leading to some distribution problems and CD/vinyl stock shortages. The retail giant reportedly made the decision to postpone its Prime Day event back in April. This shift to an autumnal date is almost certainly a shot at allowing Amazon time to restore "normalcy" within its workforce, supply chain, products and services.

The news also suggests Amazon has a renewed confidence in its abilities to fulfill a greater variety of orders again. During the pandemic, the company was forced to limit its items to essentials only in some regions across the globe, while its free next-day and one-hour delivery services (exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers) were hit with unusual delays.

Amazon Prime Day became a full three-day event last year (spanning the weekend before the big day, Monday 15th July, and even spilling on into the days after), despite the name. This year, Amazon Prime Day 2020 could kick off on one of four new Monday dates: 7th September, 14th September, 21st September or 28th September.

While this would mean Amazon missing out on the summer sales window, it still maintains a somewhat suitable distance from the Black Friday sales, which fell on 29th November last year.

Might Amazon adopt the approach taken recently by Record Store Day, and schedule two or three sales "drop" dates to spread the demand and workload? It seems unlikely, since Prime Day is always such a huge hit with buyers. We'll have to wait and see...

MORE:

11 of the best documentaries on Amazon Prime Video

The 35 best TV shows to watch on Netflix right now

Best Bluetooth speaker deals 2020