Amazon drops price of the Kindle Fire HD 8.9 in the US, launches in the UK and Europe

By News 

Price cut in the US coincides with launch in the UK and Europe of larger-screen tablet

Kindle Fire HD 8.9

Amazon has cut the price of its new, larger 8.9in Kindle Fire HD in America from $299 to $269 for the wi-fi-only version, and $399 for the wi-fi and LTE model.

At the same time it is releasing the bigger-screen tablet in Europe and Japan. In the UK, Amazon is charging £229 for the wi-fi 16GB model, and £259 for the 32GB one.

The basic Kindle Fire costs from £129, and the 7in Kindle Fire HD starts from £159.

Amazon says the Kindle Fire HD 8.9 has "the highest resolution of any Kindle Fire", with a 1920 x 1200 display showing 254 ppi (pixels per inch) and capable of handling 1080p video content. Fast web browsing and video streaming is made possible thanks to dual-band, dual-antenna wi-fi.

By Andy Clough

