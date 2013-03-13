Amazon has cut the price of its new, larger 8.9in Kindle Fire HD in America from $299 to $269 for the wi-fi-only version, and $399 for the wi-fi and LTE model.

At the same time it is releasing the bigger-screen tablet in Europe and Japan. In the UK, Amazon is charging £229 for the wi-fi 16GB model, and £259 for the 32GB one.

The basic Kindle Fire costs from £129, and the 7in Kindle Fire HD starts from £159.

Amazon says the Kindle Fire HD 8.9 has "the highest resolution of any Kindle Fire", with a 1920 x 1200 display showing 254 ppi (pixels per inch) and capable of handling 1080p video content. Fast web browsing and video streaming is made possible thanks to dual-band, dual-antenna wi-fi.

You can read our review of the 7in Kindle Fire HD, and 15 other tablets, in our special 16-page Ultimate Guide to Tablets in the April issue of the magazine, on sale now.

By Andy Clough

