Amazon Black Friday deals dates announced!

Amazon has promised its biggest-ever Black Friday sale this year.

Spanning eight days, the Amazon Black Friday deals will be available from Friday 22nd November (00:01am) until actual Black Friday on Friday 29th November (23:59pm), which we expect will mark the start of the retailer’s yet-to-be-confirmed Cyber Monday deals.

Now in its tenth year, Amazon’s Black Friday sale will discount thousands of products across home, beauty, fashion, toys and of course consumer electronics, with new deals launching every day. With the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) among the most sold items during last year’s Amazon Black Friday sale, we can expect heavy discounts across Amazon hardware, as well as Sonos Black Friday deals, Black Friday wireless headphones deals, Black Friday speaker deals and much more.

There will be thousands of ‘Lightning Deals' – products that are discounted in limited quantities and for a short period of time – with new deals becoming available as often as every five minutes. And while the retailer’s Black Friday sale is open to everyone, Amazon Prime members, including those enjoying a 30-day free trial of the service, will have an exclusive 30-minute early access period to all Lightning Deals.

Not an existing Prime subscriber but want to take advantage of the Black Friday Prime perks? You can sign up to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial anytime from now and be covered throughout the whole Black Friday period.

Amazon’s free, London-based ‘Home of Black Friday’ customer experience, which houses hundreds of deals and allows visitors to try out the products and preview the latest screenings from Prime Video, will take place at The Arches, 26 Leake Street, Waterloo, from Thursday 28th November to Sunday 1st December.

Already itching to buy? You can check out the best early Black Friday UK deals live now – and there's plenty of them worth bagging.

