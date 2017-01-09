As a new format, 4K Blu-ray commands a premium price tag, with some titles costing up to £30.

So if you're looking to start or grow your 4K collection, the current 2 for 1 deal on both Amazon and HMV is worth investigating.

Both retailers are currently offering a decent selection of discs at 2 for £30.

The titles on offer include big-hitters such as Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the original Ghostbusters and Sicario.

There are a number of titles discounted too, with Oblivion down to £13.49 on Amazon along with The Huntsman: Winter's War. Each title in the original Bourne Trilogy is also down to £14.99.

Head over to Amazon and HMV to stock up on discs and check out our page that lists all the current and future 4K Blu-rays on sale.

