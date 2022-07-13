This 65-inch 4K HDR 120Hz TV for $550 is the craziest Prime Day TV deal I've seen

Amazon Prime Day is here, and accordingly, so are the many, many deals on TVs.

Whether you want a stunning QN90A from Samsung for $1000 off (opens in new tab) or a cheap 32-inch Insignia for $100 (opens in new tab), there are Prime Day deals for every kind of TV imaginable, but none even approach the value of this Toshiba 65-inch M550 4K HDR 120Hz TV on sale at Walmart for only $550 (opens in new tab).

4K HDR 120Hz sets are usually considered a deal at under $1000, regardless of size. In fact, my colleague Tom Parsons, who's been reviewing TVs for 15 years, picked the stunning 48-inch LG C1 OLED for $796 as his top Prime Day deal. This is a superb TV with a gorgeous display and all the premium features you could want, but this is a much more expensive TV that's almost half the size of the M550.

The M550 won't deliver a picture as good as a C1, that's for sure, but the 65-inch M550 offers up more screen-size value than any other Prime Day deal I've seen, while still managing to support high-end features like 4K/120Hz support, making it the ultimate value buy.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 65M550KU: $1000 $550 at Walmart (save $450) (opens in new tab)

This Toshiba set is a massive 65-inches, comes packed with 4K support, has a 120Hz native panel, and offers up even HDR10 and Dolby Vision compatibility. On top of all that, this is a Fire TV with all the familiar smart features.

The M550 has a native 120Hz refresh rate; it supports Dolby Vision HDR (alongside HDR10 and HDR10+); and it's got an Amazon Fire TV built right in for all your streaming needs. This particular model is a massive 65-inches, and it costs $550. To put that in perspective, you can't buy a monitor at half the size of this TV for that kind of price, which makes this TV an excellent budget option as a gaming TV.

Next-gen gaming can be intimidating. Supply on PS5s and Series Xs is still limited, depending on where you live, and even if you get one at the MSRP, you're still stuck with what is often another $1000 you'll have to spend to get a nice, decently-sized TV that can take full advantage of these powerful new consoles. If you pick up this Toshiba M550, you can spend about as much on your big 4K TV as you did on your PS5.

If TVs like this are usually so much more expensive, you might be thinking, is there something wrong with this TV? Does it look terrible? Worry not, because while some customers report that the 55-inch model isn't a native 120Hz screen, and other customers advise you to update the firmware of your M550 to avoid bugs and enjoy all the latest features, this TV is the real deal.

See, this is an LED TV, which means that its picture quality can't rival sets with more advanced, expensive display technologies like the OLED panels of the C1 line. However, LED technology is extremely mature at this point, meaning manufacturers know how to get the most out of the tech and manage a good-looking image. But because of its maturity and relative simplicity, it's very cheap. This is how Toshiba is managing to support 4K/120Hz on a 65-inch $550 TV.

Make no mistake, the M550 isn't a class leader in, well, just about anything, but in the modern-day, it's pretty normal to have multiple TVs in a family home. For most people, dropping thousands of dollars on every TV just isn't worth the money. When you just want a big TV for your family room so you can cuddle up with the kids or hang out with guests and watch a movie, this is a fine buy.

What's more, if you've got a PS5 or a Series X, this TV will be able to take advantage of your next-gen console, so it'll be easy to play games on the big screen with friends and family.

Make sure to check out this Prime Day deal while you still can, and if you've got more money to spend, check out our full list of the best Prime Day TV deals...

MORE:

View all the best Prime Day OLED deals

Our guide to the best TVs in 2022

All the best Prime Day deals