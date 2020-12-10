15 best Christmas gift ideas for vinyl lovers

Even in a world where 4K TVs and thousand-pound smartphones have become the norm, there are still plenty of people who prefer the sound of a record player needle on a vinyl LP.

If you know know someone like that, and are on the hunt for a present for the vinyl lover in your life, there should be something on this list to tickle your fancy.

Art Vinyl Play & Display Record Frame Triplepack

This set of three wall-hung picture frames for you to pop your vinyl into, sleeve and all, helps your record collection double as interior decoration. Each frame holds any 12-inch record sleeve, including double and triple albums. And, thanks to the quick-release mechanism, you can swap the records without taking the frame off the wall, and change the look of your living room as often as you want.

Pro-Ject Juke Box E turntable system

Based on Pro-Ject's highly-regarded Primary turntable, the Juke Box E is a true just-add-speakers deck, complete with Ortofon OM 5E cartridge, amplification and even Bluetooth connectivity. Moreover, it sounds fantastic, picking up an Award in our systems category for two years running.

Cat Scratch Turntable

Love vinyl? Love cats? Then you'll love this. This scratch turntable serves two purposes. First, it keeps your cat from destroying your curtains – it will be too busy scratching seven shades out of the spinning 'platter' – and second, it will provide hours of entertainment as you watch your cat pretend to be a DJ.

Rega Fono Mini A2D phono stage

If neither your amplifier nor your turntable has a phono stage, then you need to add an external one. For under £100, the Rega Fono Mini A2D is our pick. It doesn't look much but it helps deliver great sound and even allows you to rip your vinyl to digital files.

Chord Clearway Analogue RCA cable

(Image credit: Chord Company)

Nothing says 'all the gear, no idea' like poor cabling. A good pair of interconnects will open up new sonic realms your previously believed were off limits to your system; poor ones will leave your new Technics sounding like a Crosley Cruiser. At £90 a pair, the Award-winning Chord Clearway Analogue RCA could be the most frugal yet game-changing upgrade you ever make.

Technics SL-1500C turntable

(Image credit: Technics)

Speaking of Technics, this SL-1500C deck represents a return to form for the brand's home audio turntables. You don't get the pitch shift, but you do get an Award-winning direct drive turntable with phono stage built in, that'll better anything else you can get your hands on for under a grand.

A vinyl subscription service

These are the gifts that keep on giving. A while ago we put together a list of the most interesting vinyl subscription services we could find, from specialist genre packages to those offering a bottle of plonk with each month's record. Jack White enthusiasts will be over the moon to receive a subscription to the Third Man Records Vault, while Vinyl Me, Please will hand you a special edition record and help you use up all that leftover booze with its tailor-made cocktail recipes.

Dust & Grooves: Adventures In Record Collecting by Eilon Paz

This is basically a feast for vinyl collectors. Professional photographer Eilon Paz takes us into the hallowed record rooms of musicians, DJs, producers, dealers and enthusiasts – Questlove Gomez and Gilles Peterson both make the cut – and interviews the inhabitants about their mouth-watering collections. Prepare for your skin to turn green with envy.

Atacama Evoque Eco 60-40 SE2 rack

(Image credit: Atacama)

Like the slow kid at sports day, your turntable is the member of your system most in need of good support. Without proper isolation, your cartridge will pick up everything from the stamping of feet to vibrations coming from your speakers. Atacama can help control that with its Evoque Eco 60-40 SE2 hi-fi rack, which you can build to spec with its range of leg lengths and as many layers as you require.

Goldring E3 cartridge

Once upon a time you'd likely have had to buy a cartridge separately to the main part of your deck, but upgrading the one that came along with a modern turntable can still return huge results. A well-balanced performer that works across a wide range of music, the Goldring E3 is an Award-winning moving magnet option that will improve most entry-level and mid-range record players.

Audioquest anti-static record brush

Giving your records a wipe with a cloth is one thing, but you're only going to attract more dust each time you remove a record from its sleeve thanks to static. This is not just any anti-static brush, it's an upgraded anti-static brush. Audioquest promises "smaller fibres in greater quantity" to help you remove every particle from your plastic.

Pro-Ject VC-S2 ALU record cleaning machine

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

If you want to step up your record cleaning game, Pro-Ject makes superb motorised options such as the VC-S2 ALU. It's dead easy to use and will get even the grimiest old vinyl looking and sounding great in moments. A must if you're buying or selling a lot of second-hand vinyl.

Spincare anti-static inner vinyl sleeves

(Image credit: Spincare)

Don't just treat the symptom, though, treat one of the causes by making sure all of your records have a nice protective sleeve to keep them safe and clean. Spincare's are perfect for replacing paper sleeves, with a 12-inch piece of rice paper sandwiched between two layers of anti-static, anti-dust and anti-scratch HDPE plastic.

Spincare plastic outer sleeves

(Image credit: Spincare)

You'll want to protect the outside cover of your records, too, especially if you want them to hold their value. Spincare's 12-inch plastic sleeves fit single, double and triple LPs, and the company offers 7-inch and 10-inch versions too.

Erased Tapes cork turntable mat

(Image credit: Erased Tapes)

One easy upgrade to your record player's sound is the turntable mat – that's if it even came with one in the first place. This cork version from Erased Tapes – it offers a cork and rubber version, too – damps vibration before it is radiated as noise for a cleaner overall presentation. What's more, your money will support one of our favourite independent record labels, funding future work from artists such as Nils Frahm, Ólafur Arnalds, Rival Consoles and Anne Müller.

