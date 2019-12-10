The best World Wide Stereo deals 2019

If you're thinking of splashing out on some new kit, or maybe you have a World Wide Stereo gift coupon to spend, then we've done the hard work for you by picking out some of the best hi-fi and AV deals on the site.

Combine an exhaustive catalogue with free shipping on all orders, 60-day returns and a price-match guarantee, and it becomes a pretty solid place to shop online.

Products on offer include Samsung and Sony TVs, Sonos wireless speakers, Denon and Marantz receivers, JBL and Polk speakers, Bose headphones and soundbars, and much more...

Best TV deals

Samsung UN55NU8000 55-inch 4K TV $1499 $647.99

Save over 50% on this Samsung Ultra HD TV featuring Bixby voice control. This smart LED TV features HDR10+ technology to optimize the picture for every scene, allowing you to experience dynamic contrast and sharpness for precise detail.View Deal

Samsung QN43Q60R 43in QLED 4K Smart TV $1000 $497.99

Samsung's flagship QLED panel technology resides in this 43in TV, which makes a further case for taking pride of place in your living room with a full suite of smart apps and Bixby voice control.View Deal

LG OLED55C8P 55-inch 4K TV $2999 $1496

LG OLED TVs might just be the best TVs you can buy right now, so the option to save 58% on the original price is not to be missed. This model comes with ThinQ AI, the new A9 processor for the ultimate pictures and support for the latest 4K HDR tech.View Deal

LG 65SM8600P 65in 4K UHD HDR Smart TV $1500 $897

A 65in 4K HDR TV with plenty on the spec sheet to like – LG's NanoCell LCD technology; Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support; Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control; and the user-friendly webOS gateway to a whole host of smart apps.View Deal

Sony XBR-75X900F 75-inch 4K TV $3999 $1798

Sony's latest Bravia TV features 4K HDR TV with high contrast X-tended Dynamic Range PRO technology for the best possible UHD images. You can save 30% with this deal.View Deal

Best headphones deals

JBL TUNE500BT wireless headphones $60 $39.95

Available in a choice of four colours, you can save $10 off the listed price at the moment through World Wide Stereo. Bluetooth headphones they have a one-button control and mic for adjusting the volume and taking calls.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX noise-cancellers $350 $229

Now they've been replaced by the newer PX7s, these are enjoying a discount. While not new, they're still competitive – especially at this price. The PXs are a fantastic package, boasting excellent sound quality, successful noise-cancelling and a smart design. Factory Certified Refurbished.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds $249 $169

The first truly wireless headphones from Bose, you can save $50 on these buds right now. These in-ears aren't afraid of sweat or rain and you get a handy charging case, too.View Deal

Best Bluetooth speaker deals

Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker $199 $149

Save $50 on the original little Sonos speaker. The Play:1 offers great sound, all the multi-room skills, and the ability to pair two speakers together. There's no voice assistant here, but that might be a good thing for some people...View Deal

JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth portable speaker $180 $130

The new Charge 4 is a true all-rounder, with a decent power rating, 3.5mm input, Bluetooth connectivity, decent battery life, rugged, waterproof build, and refined sound. A top Bluetooth speaker for the money.View Deal

Best hi-fi and AV deals

Rega Planar 1 Plus turntable $595 $475

The perfect marriage of convenience and sound quality. The Planar 1 Plus is essentially the Rega Planar 1 turntable with the Rega Fono Mini A2D built in. Both are Award-winning products, so this deck's success comes as no surprise.View Deal

Yamaha R-S202 stereo receiver $180 $129.95

With Bluetooth, AM and FM radio tuners, and two sets of speaker outputs to drive two systems, this is one well-equipped budget stereo receiver.View Deal

Bose Soundbar 700 3.1 soundbar and sub $1498 $1398

With built-in Amazon Alexa and both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections for music streaming, this Bose soundbar and subwoofer combo is a multi-media mogul. There's proprietary audio room calibration, HDMI ARC and coming soon is AirPlay 2.View Deal

Denon AVR-X2400H AV receiver $849 $349

If you fancy a home theater receiver at the more affordable end of the price spectrum. A 7.2-channel receiver that supports HEOS wireless multi-room functionality and delivers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X multi-dimensional sound.View Deal

Yamaha R-N303 network stereo receiver $350 $299

A budget stereo receiver with a full suite of features, including music streaming from Spotify, Tidal and Deezer, compatibility with Yamaha's MusicCast multi-room feature, and vinyl input.View Deal

Polk Audio RTiA7 floorstanding speakers $499 $299

Classic Polk Audio sound is promised from these tower speakers. There are two 7in bass drivers, a 6.5in midrange driver, and a 1in dome tweeter. You can save a healthy $200 on each speaker.View Deal