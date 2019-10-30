The best Crutchfield audio and home theater deals ahead of Black Friday 2019

Crutchfield has been selling audio equipment since 1974 and it knows a thing or two about selecting the best products. We've found the very best of the bunch on offer from this AV specialist ahead of Black Friday 2019. So, if you're in the market for some new home audio or home theatre kit, then you've come to the right place.

If you're buying from Crutchfield you can benefit from the store's ConnectID feature, which allows you to speak to an Advisor online, while all orders over $35 will ship free and most go out the same day. The site offers 60-day returns in case you're not happy with your product, and also promises to price match if you see an item you bought for less elsewhere.

So if you want to get something new or have a coupon to spend, then read on below to see the best Crutchfield deals including speakers, TVs, home theater systems and more. With Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

Home theater deals

Sony BDP-S3700 Blu-ray player $120 $78 Solid gold bargain alert. This five-star HD disc spinner has had its price cut virtually in half. Sure, there's no 4K but, with built-in wi-fi, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, a host of radio services and Miracast abilities, it's as full featured as you'll find, and all for pocket change. View Deal

LG UBK80 4K Blu-ray player $197 $177 Not one we've tested but a deal hard on a 4K Blu-ray player is hard to ignore. There's HDR10 support (no Dolby Vision), 4K upscaling, HDMIs and a USB input round the front. Sounds decent.View Deal

Polk Audio Blackstone TL250 $500 $270 A compact speaker package with over $200 off. This Polk package comprises four satellite speakers and a center speaker for real surround sound on a budget. One of Crutchfield's top sellers.View Deal

Denon AVR-X1500H home theater receiver $599 $299 This feature-packed receiver enjoys multi-dimensional surround sound with decoding for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, 7.2 channels of cinema sound and 80 watts of power per channel, plus AirPlay 2 support. View Deal

Denon AVR-X3500H home theater receiver $1000 $600 This 7.2-channel home cinema amplifier has a fine spread of features, including Alexa Voice Control and Apple AirPlay2. Connectivity extends to eight HDMI inputs and there's even a phono stage for a turntable. In fact, it's so good, it's comfortable driving our reference PMC Twenty5 package. If you're looking to make the step up from a budget amp, this is the way to go.View Deal

Sony LSPX-P1 portable projector $1000 $855 A portable ultra short throw 720p laser projector that can beam images between 22 to 80 inches to a wall or screen from a short distance. It can cast from an Android phone or tablet via wi-fi or connect to a source via HDMI.View Deal

Soundbar deals

Jamo SB 36 wireless soundbar $249 $150 Four powerful drivers — including horn tweeters made famous by Klipsch — help deliver an immediate, front-of-the-theater sound for your movies and shows. And there's Bluetooth for wireless music.View Deal

Samsung HW-N950 Dolby Atmos soundbar $1698 $1197 (outlet) Samsung's premium soundbar boasts no less than 18 speakers spread across a soundbar, wireless subwoofer and two rear wireless speakers. The result is a stylish system that simulates Dolby Atmos' 7.1.4 channels and delivers a big front soundstage. This 'scratch & dent' outlet model is a steal.View Deal

Speaker deals

Polk Audio TSi100 bookshelf speakers $219 $150 per pair These Polk speakers are a great price and promise an open sound with wide staging and precise imaging. They sport a 1in silk dome tweeter, 5.25in polycarbonate woofer and stand 16 inches tall.View Deal

Wharfedale Diamond 220 bookshelf speakers $350 $220 The Award winners themselves! With a wonderfully balanced, integrated and informative sound that boasts expressive dynamics, these will make great first speakers.View Deal

Audioengine A5+ powered bookshelf speakers $400 $323 Old but utterly great, these large powered speakers deliver impressive sound on a budget to play any music source via their 3.5mm inputs. With tight, well-marshalled bass; good sonic detail and a remote control; they're hugely flexible and a treat for the ears.

View Deal

Jamo S 805 floorstanding speakers $344 $275 You could want more insight, more outright detail and sympathetic dynamics but, for drive and energy, you’ll struggle to find much under that beats these floorstanders at this price.View Deal

Monitor Audio Gold 50 standmount speakers $1800 $1500 At face value, the Monitor Audio Gold 50s are an attractive option. Get to know them better and that opinion sticks. They're precise, detailed and very agile performers, and they're well worth a look with this excellent price cut.View Deal

Turntable deals

Music Hall USB-1 $250 $200 Another Crutchfield top seller, this budget turntable boasts a USB port allowing owners to easily rip their vinyl albums into digital files. It's a plug 'n' play design with a built-in phono stage and a dust cover.View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP5 $450 $400 A plug and play turntable that's an absolute pleasure to listen to and delivers detail, dynamics and a USB connection for digitising your vinyl. Act fast and you'll get $50 off at Crutchfield.View Deal

Wireless speaker deals

JLB Flip 4 portable speaker $110 $90 A great portable speaker for the summer, this 2017 edition from JBL still delivers plenty of volume and solid sound. More to the point, it's very, very backpack friendly and waterproof too. There are newer, more expensive models but this is not a purchase you're going to regret.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay P2 $169 $119 One of the smaller models in the B&O BeoPlay range, the P2 uses gesture controls and taps rather than buttons to operate. It has a microphone to take calls, a USB-C cable for charging and a battery life of up to 10 hours. It's a rather tasty option with this price drop at Crutchfield.View Deal

Marshall Stockwell II portable Bluetooth speaker $250 $200 With one front-firing tweeter, one rear-firing tweeter and one woofer, this 3lb portable delivers quite audio punch. It's not one we've had in for review but the styling is classic and the five-hour battery life isn't too shabby either.View Deal

4K TV deals

LG OLED55B8PUA 55-inch OLED 4K TV $2297 $1171 The cheapest 2018 LG OLED is also one of the best-value TVs available! Offering fantastic picture quality and access to more content than you can ever watch, this TV is easy to recommend.View Deal

Samsung QN65Q90R 65in 4K HDR TV $3498 $2798 Samsung's top-end 2019 LCD 4K TV with 4K streaming support for Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, iTunes and YouTube, as well as built-in Bixby voice control. A very nice deal with $700 knocked off the ticket.View Deal

Samsung UN49RU8000 49in 4K HDR TV $748 $598 Take one genuine 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning TV and knock a third off the price. Do we need to say more? Oh, ok. One model down from the QLEDs, this brilliantly sharp and detailed set has a great colour palette and feature set to match. Great HDR handling and Apple TV app included. How's that?

View Deal

MORE:

Black Friday 2019 US: everything you need to know

Walmart Black Friday deals

World Wide Stereo Black Friday deals

Crutchfield Black Friday deals

Target Black Friday deals