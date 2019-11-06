Best wireless headphones 2019: the best Bluetooth headphones you can buy

Best wireless Bluetooth headphones Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best in-ear and on-ear wireless headphones you can buy in 2019.

Wireless headphones aren't what they used to be; they're far superior. Joining the wireless revolution means ever-more advanced Bluetooth codecs and ever-more ways to go wireless.

There are over-ear wireless headphones, often with noise-cancelling thrown in for good measure, with brands including Bose, Sennheiser, B&W and Sony leading the way. And there are also now plenty of in-ear wireless earphones, some with neckband cables joining the buds, but others, known as 'true wireless', where the earpieces are completely wire-free.

Whatever wireless style you require, we've got the best wireless headphones you can buy, with prices starting at under £100. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

In the US? We've picked out the best Black Friday wireless headphones deals for your perusal.

1. Sony WH-1000XM3 Jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Detailed dynamic sound Clever, intuitive features Great noise-cancelling, battery life Reasons to Avoid Touch controls feel fiddly at first $278 View at Walmart 750 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

2019 (and 2018) What Hi-Fi? Award winners, the WH-1000XM3s are Sony's latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones and one of the most comfortable pairs of on-ears we’ve tested with thick, cushioned earpads that completely envelop your ears. Features include Sony's Atmospheric Pressure Optimiser which optimises the noise-cancelling for when you're flying, touchpad controls and an accompanying Headphones Control app. Thanks to a quick charging battery (done via USB-C), the XM3s go from empty to full in three hours while a ten minute charge gives you a whopping five hours of use.

They produce an open, spacious sound that gives every instrument, effect and vocal room to breathe. Vocals sound focused and direct, but the instruments around them are delivered in a way that makes it feel as if you’re in the room with the band. Combine that spaciousness with greater detail, dynamic subtlety and loads of lovely deep bass and you've got a breathtaking noise-cancelling package. If you can stretch to these excellent Bluetooth cans you won't be disappointed.

Read the full review: Sony WH-1000XM3

Best Sony headphones 2019

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

2. Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3.0 (2019) Superb noise-cancellers that enhance Sennheiser’s reputation SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 17hr | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Energetic, rhythmic presentation Convenient usability features Effective noise cancellation Reasons to Avoid Uncompetitive battery life $399.95 View at Amazon

Got a slightly bigger budget for a pair of wireless noise-cancellers? This brand-new pair is an extraordinary effort by Sennheiser’s engineering team.

Sennheiser doesn’t need any ‘third time lucky’ well wishes for its third-generation Momentum Wirelesses – both the originals and second versions were instant knockouts when they arrived. These have been much improved over their predecessors in the sound department, promising an energetic, timely and hugely insightful listen you've no choice but to be entertained by.

That sonic success is backed by enhanced usability features too, although be aware that battery life is only 17 hours next to the above Sony's 30-hour claim.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless

(Image credit: Sony)

3. Sony WF-1000XM3 A new benchmark for true wireless headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6hrs (24hrs with charging case) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Great musicality Excellent noise-cancelling Decent battery life Reasons to Avoid Lack volume controls Don't support aptX HD $228 View at Walmart

When it comes to true wireless headphones, there's a new king. Not only do these 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award winners come with more sizes of tip than most rivals, they pack brilliant noise-cancelling tech into their tiny frames too. The touch controls are intuitive (even if volume controls are conspicuous by their absence) and they sound wonderfully musical: instruments sound natural, believable and wholly expressive. There's plenty of subtlety on show too, and a great level of detail. These take the crown from our previous favourite true wireless buds, the Sony WF-1000X. The king is dead, long live the king.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM3

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

4. Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 A truly exceptional pair of true wireless in-ear headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 9hr | Charging: Micro USB | In-line mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Detailed, insightful sound Reliable Bluetooth Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Some may find the fit difficult $129.95 View at Amazon

If an unadulterated sound is your sole concern, these buds are hard to beat in their price category. Another 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award winner, these budget-conscious in-ears offer a cohesive, expansive and rhythmically driven sound, but also an intuitive, playful soundstage that few wireless in-ears can achieve at the price.

A good fit is essential, and, due to the length of the earpiece itself, that might not be as easy to come by for everybody, but their sonic talent is such that it's worth the effort and potential purchase of extra buds.

With nine hours battery life from the buds themselves, plus four additional charges from the case, that means an impressive 45 hours of continuous use from this little set-up. There's no noise cancelling, but it is clear Cambridge Audio's focus has been on great sound over bonus features.

Read the full review: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1

5. AKG N60NC Wireless Attractive portable noise-cancellers with a punchy, balanced sound. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Clear, punchy sound Musical; balanced Smart design Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note $117.90 View at Amazon 81 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

One of the most compact and convenient pairs of noise-cancelling headphones we've ever tested, the AKG N60 NCs deliver a superb performance for the money. They're a good-looking pair of on-ears with an excellent fit. Battery life is 15 hours with the noise-cancelling and Bluetooth engaged and this ramps up to 30 hours when the noise-cancelling is turned off.

Bass delivery is powerful yet transparent with crisp, detailed vocals, soaring highs and convincing dynamics. You'd be perfectly content to wear these all day and for the money, they're extremely tough to beat.

Read the full review: AKG N60NC Wireless

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

6. Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Hugely impressive noise-cancelling headphones SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Lively, insightful sound Three-tiered noise cancellation Sophisticated, comfortable design Reasons to Avoid Earcups don’t fold inwards $398 View at Amazon

B&W’s flagship noise-cancellers are born entertainers and can rub shoulders with the very best. All a pair of headphones can do is sound, look and feel great – and the B&W PX7s tick all three boxes.

The Sonys that top this list might have pipped them to a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Awards Best Buy, but these are fine alternatives – especially for those who value sonic sprightliness and street-cred style.

Read the full review: Bowers & Wilkins PX7 review

(Image credit: JBL)

7. JBL Reflect Flow If you’re after sports in-ears, these are some of the best around SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 10 hours (30 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Good detail Strong bass depth Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Can be beaten for dynamics Carrying case is a bit big $149.95 View at Harman 33 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

JBL is a heavy hitter when it comes to true wireless sports earphones – and with the Under Armour Flash as its predecessor, the JBL Reflect Flow is a hotly anticipated entrant to the flourishing, albeit rather niche, true-wireless-for-sports market.

In their niche category, though, the JBL Reflect Flow headphones are very good indeed, especially if you want a bass-heavy sound for the gym without resorting to cans – and the 10-hour battery (or 30 with the case) will outlast a seriously long run.

Read the full review: J BL Reflect Flow

8. AKG Y50BT The Y50BTs sound almost as good as their wired counterparts, excelling in the 'clarity' and 'insight' departments. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 20hr | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Impressive clarity, detail and dynamics Easy to use Comfortable Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price $110.01 View at Amazon 223 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The AKG Y50BTs have been around for a few years now, but their ability for the money is unquestionable. The sound is extraordinary by wireless standards. It’s remarkably clear, offering the sort of insight that makes it easy to tell the calibre of the talent on hand. Bags of detail go hand-in-hand with that clarity. You get all manner of texture to instruments and vocals, which are organised well enough for you to appreciate the sense of space and separation.

The right ear cup has buttons for volume, play/pause, and power/pairing. Pairing is easy – Bluetooth connection takes no time at all, and we don’t experience any dropouts. And they’re practical too. They’re comfortable to wear, even with glasses, and they don’t get warm too quickly. And when you’re done listening, the earcups swivel flat and fold inwards, small enough to fit in a coat pocket. If you’re looking for an affordable pair of Bluetooth on-ear headphones, look no further.

Read the full review: AKG Y50BT

9. Bose SoundSport Wireless Wireless in-ears ideal for sporty types. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6hr | In-line mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Comfortable Fun sound Strong wireless performance Reasons to Avoid Less-than-stellar battery life $99 View at Amazon 28 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Bose SoundSport Wirelesses are a smart design and a good shout for sporty types. The in-line remote barely weighs anything, leaving nothing to drag the cable down, and they are comfortable to wear. The soft silicone rubber hooks trace the basic lines of the ear, making the fit secure enough for running or going to the gym. Battery life is a modest six hours, but that should be more than enough for the average workout, or commute.

Performance is very solid, though, able to take on trains and offices full of mobile phones without wireless integrity falling apart. The Bose sound is perfect for this kind of earphone too – the kind of powerful, punchy bass that might get you running that bit faster. These earphones are dynamic and make music sound lively. They’re fun all-rounders and well worth investigating, especially at this price.

Read the full review: Bose SoundSport Wireless

10. Sennheiser Momentum Free Wireless convenience combined with excellent sound quality. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6hr | In-line mic and controls: Yes | Charging: Micro USB Reasons to Buy Impressive clarity Powerful, musical performance Excellent dynamics Reasons to Avoid Call quality could be better Hint of harshness at top end $199.99 View at BHPhoto

The Sennheiser Momentum Free in-ears take all that's great about the Sennheiser M2 In-Ears and place it in a wireless package. They're an unfussy design with six hours of battery life and come with an in-line remote and mic. When they’re not pumping music into your ears, you can connect the earpieces to each other via integrated magnets.

They have the same powerful and dynamic sound you hear in the wired version of these Sennheiser headphones. You also get an impressive sense of clarity and detail for the money with the Momentum Frees carving out bass, mids and highs with expert precision.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum Free

(Image credit: Future)

11. Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 On-Ear Wireless These premium wireless noise-cancellers look stylish, offer great functionality and sound superb. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 22hr | In-line mic and controls: Yes | Charging: Micro USB Reasons to Buy Clear, detailed midrange Rich bass Good noise cancellation Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note $229.95 View at Amazon 412 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Now that the third-generation Sennheiser Momentum Wirelesses (in number two spot) have arrived, their predecessors (which launched back in 2015 and won a What Hi-Fi? Award in the same year) can be picked up for a heavy discount.

They've since lost their crown to Sony newcomers (in number one spot), but actually these Sennheisers are now more appealing than ever thanks to their reduced price. Now heavily discounted (they were £380 when they first arrived on the scene), these are absolute bargains.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless

12. Lindy BNX-60 Great-value Bluetooth on-ears that sound splendid for the money. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 15hr | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Great value Detailed, solid sound Noise-cancelling and Bluetooth Reasons to Avoid Treble a little muffled in standard mode Check Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The BNX-60s show that noise-cancelling and Bluetooth can both carried off in a package under £100. They offer a comfortable, snug fit for an average pair of ears. One ear has a volume control, the on/off switch for the active noise-cancellation and a blue light that indicates when the ‘ANC’ feature is in use.

The other has the USB input for charging, pause/play/skip track controls, a Bluetooth connection light and a standard wired headphone output. A full charge is good for 15 hours of wireless music, or a little less with the active noise-cancelling.

At this price, you'd be worried about bright treble or booming bass, but instead, the Lindy BNX-60 headphones produce a balanced sound that’s easy to listen to. They also deliver a groove and also do a decent job with vocals. For this kind of money it's extremely hard to grumble.

Read the full review: Lindy BNX-60

(Image credit: Bose)

13. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Not perfect, but impressive noise-cancelling and design is best in class. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 20hr | In-line mic and controls: Yes | Charging: USB-C Reasons to Buy Next-gen noise-cancellation Comfortable and stylish Crystal-clear, upfront sound Reasons to Avoid Lack class-leading insight Expensive $399 View at Walmart

Bose says these Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 on-ears are ‘the biggest leap forward in headphones since the iconic QuietComfort’ – a bold claim considering the success of that range.

But they're certainly innovative, with a noise-cancelling system as sophisticated as we've seen. The slender build and minimalist styling get a thumbs up for aesthetics, and comfort, too – their secure grip just the right balance between loose and vice-like.

They need a bit more transparency to trouble the class leaders in this category, but it's hard not to get along with their crystal-clear, upfront and punchy sound.

Read the full review: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

(Image credit: Eric Jones at Jones Studio Ltd)

14. Grado GW100 Grado's first wireless 'phones are truly excellent, but won't be for everyone. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 15hr | In-line mic and controls: No | Charging: microUSB | Design: Open-back Reasons to Buy Clean, transparent, lively sound Solid, compact build Foolproof operation Reasons to Avoid A touch bright-sounding No in-line remote Poor battery life Check Amazon

In some ways, the Grado GW100 headphones are as paradoxical as tech can get. They’re wireless, meaning their purpose is granting untethered portability so you can listen to music out and about free from wires. But their open-back design leaks sound both in and out, making them not only less than ideal in out-and-about environments, but also pretty unsociable in crowds.

Because while the open-back, wireless GW100s won’t be for everyone or every situation, they will be perfect for those who want a pair for home environments, for pottering around the garden or listening to a Bluetooth turntable, when isolation from their surroundings isn’t important. And within that niche capacity, they sound simply excellent – unlike any other wireless headphones we’ve heard – for their modest £169 price tag.

Read the full review: Grado GW100

15. Sony WF-1000X These truly wireless in-ears boast solid noise-cancelling skills, and impressive sound quality. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 3hrs (9hrs with charging case) | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Balanced, rhythmic sound Truly wireless Carry case doubles as a charger Reasons to Avoid Occasional sound dropout $99 View at Amazon

It's another big hit from Sony. There are wireless in-ear headphones and then there are truly wireless in-ear headphones. If you want to cut the cord completely, then the Sony WF-1000X wireless headphones are the second best you can buy. They're a lightweight design and compact with it.

It's quite the achievement, given the Sonys squeeze in batteries, playback controls, a Bluetooth receiver and active noise-cancelling. Battery life is three hours, although the supplied carry case doubles as a charger, giving you an extra six hours.

Their tonal balance is beautifully judged and timing is superb, with a good sense of rhythm and dynamics. Given the WF-1000Xs started out with a £200 price tag, the fact they're now available for under £150 makes them a bit of a bargain.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000X