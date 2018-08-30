Trending

Best digital TV boxes

A digital TV box is a quick, easy and - let's not understate - affordable way to boost your TV's flexibility. But which is the one for you?

It's almost certain to be one of these - after all, these are the best digital boxes around. They will let you do everything from watch and record digital TV to deliver streaming services like BBC iPlayer and Netflix. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

Best subscription service

Sky Q

Voice controls, 4K content, split-screen viewing, and more – Sky Q truly is the future of TV. And its price reflects that.

SPECIFICATIONS

4K UHD | 2TB hard drive

Reasons to Buy

Great content
Slick new design
Impressive picture and sound
Multi-room TV really works
4K Ultra HD video

Reasons to Avoid

Expensive
Some features seem a little niche
Touchpad remote can be fiddly
Read the full Sky Q review

Best Freeview box

Humax FVP-5000T

The 5000T builds on a solid run of five-star Humax products. If Freeview is your bag, you can't go wrong at this price.

SPECIFICATIONS

Wi-fi built-in | Full HD channels | Record four channels at once

Reasons to Buy

Multiple tuners
Access to catch-up apps
Built-in wi-fi
Great sound and picture

Reasons to Avoid

Nothing significant at this price
Read the full Humax FVP-5000T review

Best Freesat box

Humax HDR-1100S

With built-in wi-fi, all the standard catch-up services, impressive HD image quality and 5.1 surround sound, this Humax is the best option for Freesat customers.

SPECIFICATIONS

1 TB hard drive

Reasons to Buy

Clear picture
Expressive sound
Easy to use
Flexibility with app

Reasons to Avoid

Doesn’t work with hi-res audio
Read the full Humax HDR-1100S review

Best YouView box

Humax DTR-T2000

YouView is a fantastic budget option. It quickly - and cheaply - enhances your TV-viewing experience with minimum fuss.

SPECIFICATIONS

500GB hard drive

Reasons to Buy

Excellent catch-up offerings
Easy to use
Good picture quality
Plenty of storage space

Reasons to Avoid

Still no wi-fi provided
Read the full Humax DTR-T2000 review

Best streaming box

Apple TV 4K

Some necessary updates have brought the TV 4K right up to speed and to the front of the streaming box pack.

SPECIFICATIONS

4K HDR | Dolby Vision

Reasons to Buy

Substantial library of 4K HDR content
Small, silent box
Nice UI
Useful voice control
Strong picture and sound
Almost every app you could ask for

Reasons to Avoid

Lack of some advanced audio formats
All 4 still missing
Universal search isn't quite universal
Read the full Apple TV 4K review