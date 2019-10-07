Trending

Best systems 2019

Product of the year

Best all-in-one system

KEF LSX

KEF shrinks its Award-winning all-in-one hi-fi system

Best buys

Best micro system

Denon D-M41DAB

A brilliant little system, now with the bonus of Bluetooth streaming

Best turntable system

Pro-Ject Juke Box E

Pro-Ject forces a little of the 21st century into a turntable

Best hi-fi system under £1000

Marantz PM7000N

An entertaining just-add-speakers stereo streaming system

Best hi-fi system over £1000

Naim Uniti Atom

A streamer that not only looks great but sounds great