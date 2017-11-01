Best Systems 2017

Product of the year
Best all-in-one system over £1000
KEF LS50 Wireless
“They sound at least as good as the best comparably featured separates combinations available for similar money”
Best buys
Best microsystem
Denon D-M41DAB
“The D-M41DAB is impressive proof that great pound-for-pound hi-fi sound need not always mean several separate components”
Best all-in-one system under £1000
Revo SuperSystem
“This talented all-in-one system will fill your room with sound”
Best hi-fi system
Naim Uniti Atom
“A streamer that not only looks great but sounds great”