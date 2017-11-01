Best On-ear headphones 2017

Trending

Best portable on-ear headphones under £150

AKG Y50

“These headphones have an open and spacious soundstage. And they fill it well”

Best buys

Best home on-ear headphones £200-£400

Grado SR325e

"The musical, detailed sound of the Grados makes them a truly top buy"

Best portable on-ear headphones £150+

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Over-Ear

“A great balance of energy and finesse that keeps you listening”

Best home on-ear headphones £100-£200

AKG K550

“What's profoundly impressive is just how unlike a closed-back pair of headphones they sound”

Best home on-ear headphones under £100

Grado SR80e

"Open-back on-ear headphones are a rarity, but Grado has knocked this one out of the park"

Best home on-ear headphones £400+

Beyerdynamic Amiron

“The level of transparency and range these Amirons provide means if you put high quality sound in, you’ll get high quality sound out”