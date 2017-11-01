Best On-ear headphones 2017

Product of the year
Best portable on-ear headphones under £150
AKG Y50
“These headphones have an open and spacious soundstage. And they fill it well”
Best buys
Best home on-ear headphones £200-£400
Grado SR325e
"The musical, detailed sound of the Grados makes them a truly top buy"
Best portable on-ear headphones £150+
Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Over-Ear
“A great balance of energy and finesse that keeps you listening”
Best home on-ear headphones £100-£200
AKG K550
“What's profoundly impressive is just how unlike a closed-back pair of headphones they sound”
Best home on-ear headphones under £100
Grado SR80e
"Open-back on-ear headphones are a rarity, but Grado has knocked this one out of the park"
Best home on-ear headphones £400+
Beyerdynamic Amiron
“The level of transparency and range these Amirons provide means if you put high quality sound in, you’ll get high quality sound out”