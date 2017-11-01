Best Wireless speakers 2017

Product of the year
Best wireless speaker £200-£500
Audio Pro Addon C5
"Audio Pro has added proper multi-room functionality to its Addon speakers, and done a fine job of it"
Best buys
Best portable wireless speaker under £100
UE Roll 2
“It doesn’t just go louder than the original; the Roll 2 is also more open, more dynamic, sounds more solid and more detailed”
Best portable wireless speaker £100-£250
Audio Pro Addon T3
“A classy wireless speaker that ignores gimmicks and focuses on delivering the best sound possible for the money”
Best wireless speaker under £200
Audio Pro Addon T5
“Play something upbeat and you’ll find your head nodding along within a couple of minutes”
Best portable wireless speaker £250+
Dali Katch
“The size of the sound is quite simply incredible for something of the Katch’s stature”
Best wireless speaker £500+
Naim Mu-so
“The Mu-so looks stunning, and that powerful, subtle sound is as close as we’ve heard to hi-fi from an all-in-one wireless speaker"