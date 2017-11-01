Trending

Best Turntables 2017

Product of the year

Best turntable £500-£800

Rega Planar 3/Elys 2

Read the full review here

Want the best value turntable on the market? This is it.

Best buys

Best turntable £1200+

Rega Planar 6/Ania

Read the full review here

“The Rega Planar 6/Ania’s masterful handle on rhythm and subtle detail is better than before, with refinement adding to the deck’s customarily musical and insightful performance”

Best turntable under £200

Audio Technica AT-LP3

Read the full review here

“An almost-all-in-one, budget turntable that treats your records as music and not a mere curiosity”

Best turntable £200-£500

Rega Planar 1

Read the full review here

“Even as an entry-level turntable, this is the kind of player that could feasibly be the last of your system’s components you’d feel necessary to upgrade”

Best turntable £800-£1200

Clearaudio Concept

Read the full review here

“It’s difficult not to be enamoured by the precision of the Concept’s timing. It’s incredibly fast, yet consistently in control, never stumbling or tripping over its laces”

Best USB turntable

Sony PS-HX500

Read the full review here

“Anything that keeps vinyl fresh and appealing is gold in our eyes, and the PS-HX500 is a great example of that”