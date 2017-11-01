Best Turntables 2017

Product of the year
Rega Planar 3/Elys 2
Want the best value turntable on the market? This is it.
Best buys
Rega Planar 6/Ania
“The Rega Planar 6/Ania’s masterful handle on rhythm and subtle detail is better than before, with refinement adding to the deck’s customarily musical and insightful performance”
Audio Technica AT-LP3
“An almost-all-in-one, budget turntable that treats your records as music and not a mere curiosity”
Rega Planar 1
“Even as an entry-level turntable, this is the kind of player that could feasibly be the last of your system’s components you’d feel necessary to upgrade”
Clearaudio Concept
“It’s difficult not to be enamoured by the precision of the Concept’s timing. It’s incredibly fast, yet consistently in control, never stumbling or tripping over its laces”
Sony PS-HX500
“Anything that keeps vinyl fresh and appealing is gold in our eyes, and the PS-HX500 is a great example of that”