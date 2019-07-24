The Amazon Fire 4K TV is one of the best ways to bring streaming apps and voice control to the biggest screen in your house. It's easy to use, a doddle to set up, and best of all, cheap. Very cheap. And if you catch it in a bargain on Black Friday, very very cheap.

The downside? You'll only get the most from it if you're part of Amazon's ecosystem, which means having Amazon Prime. But if you already have it, the Fire TV 4K is well worth considering.

But should you actually buy one? Let's find out.

Should you buy an Amazon Fire 4K TV?

For a start, you should only buy this streaming stick if you already have a 4K television (or are looking to get one). But assuming you have one, the Amazon Fire 4K TV will offer you a smörgåsbord of great functionality.

With HDR support, the Fire 4K TV will make sure you get all the punch and pop in the picture as it can muster, as well as offering a range of other catch-up services such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, Demand 5 - not to mention other video sites including Netflix and YouTube, following a recent truce with Google

Even if you have smart-services built into your TV, you might prefer the layout and ergonomics of the Fire 4K TV's user interface. Or, you might want to simply shout your commands, as this streaming box comes with Alexa (Amazon's voice assistant) built in. Say the word and it'll start playing a particular show, open apps, or navigate to genres - as well as answering trivia questions and checking on the weather.

While it doesn't come with Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos - and we would say those omissions are the Fire 4K TV's only major fault - this device is perfect for those with televisions that might be a few years old but still have compatible HDCP 2.2-certified HDMI ports able to support 4K passthrough. Or for those that have a projector and want to add streaming services to it without spending a lot of money.

Don't have a 4K TV? Consider the standard Amazon Fire TV streaming stick, which has many of the same features and costs even less money.

