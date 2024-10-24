Amazon's new Fire TV Stick HD has one great new feature, and one that should be binned

Amazon has a new streamer. The Fire TV Stick HD is the new entry-level model in the Fire TV family, and replaces both the standard Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite.

It's more of a rebadged standard Fire TV Stick than a fully new model, but it comes with a voice remote for controlling Alexa just by speaking (the previous model's remote lacked voice controls). The new model's remote also has TV volume and power controls.

Less welcome is that the device features a microUSB port for plugging into the mains. That seems wildly anachronistic for 2024, but at least Amazon provides a cable and plug in the box so you won't have to go rooting through drawers full of old wires.

In terms of specs, it's business as usual, with HDR, full HD, HDMI ARC compatibility and a 1.7GHz processor. It doesn't support Dolby Vision or Atmos – for those, you'll need the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Still, for £39 / $34 / AU$69, it takes care of all the basics, and supports all the big streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+ and – of course – Prime Video (though you'll need subscriptions to be able to watch these). It's available now, and who knows? It could even see a discount come Black Friday...

MORE:

Wondering which Amazon Fire TV Stick should you buy?

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out the best streaming devices around

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max vs Google Chromecast with Google TV: which is better?