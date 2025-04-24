Roku launches two new streaming sticks that are 'compact without compromise'

US brand Roku has announced two new streaming sticks to join its lineup: the Roku Streaming Stick and the Streaming Stick Plus.

The updated streaming sticks will replace the Roku Express and Roku Express 4K, with the brand boasting “more features at the same affordable price points.”

The Streaming Stick is being pushed as the entry-level option to boost the features of any smart TV. It's a full HD model that only supports standard dynamic range content, meaning there's no HDR.

For those looking for something extra, the slightly more expensive Streaming Stick Plus offers 4K picture and HDR colour.

Both streaming sticks can fit behind your TV, with Roku calling the new range “compact without compromise.” Unlike their predecessors, the new devices can be powered directly by the TV, too.

You can also use the voice-enabled remote control to change the volume, turn the TV on and off, and search for what you want to watch.

All the same streaming services as the previous range should be available, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both of the new devices will be available starting in June, with the Streaming Stick priced at £30 and the Streaming Stick Plus at £40.

At that price point, Roku is up against Amazon’s line of streaming sticks, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Generation) and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

We are yet to get Roku’s new streaming sticks into the testing room to see how they compare, but its set of features and reasonable pricing sure looks promising.

MORE:

Which Roku stick or streamer should you buy?

Here's our in-depth review of the Roku Streambar

Check out the best streaming devices on offer right now