Senior Bowl live stream online and how to watch the 2022 all-star game from anywhere online and on TV

Senior Bowl 2022 – the post-season all-star college game – takes place today at Alabama University. As ever, it's a chance to get eyes on some of the players that top teams will be considering come the NFL Draft in April. US fans can watch free with the 3-day Sling free trial. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 Senior Bowl live stream free from anywhere with a VPN.

Senior Bowl live stream 2022 Date: Saturday 5th February 2022 Time: 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT / 6.30am AEDT Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Alabama Live streams: Sling free trial / FuboTV trial (US only) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free US TV channel: NFL Network

Practice has been underway for three days, which means the top draft prospects are starting to make themselves known to coaches and decision-makers from all 32 NFL teams.

Former Georgia Defensive Lineman Devont'e Wyatt has impressed. The 6ft 4 man mountain picked up 39 total tackles in the 2021 season, with 7 of those being for a loss, and caused all kinds of problems with his explosive speed off the ball.

Malik Willis' stock has also risen sharply in recent days. The Liberty quarterback is a solid 220lbs but can outrun most linebackers and safeties without breaking a sweat. Some have questioned his height – 6ft is considered 'short' for a QB – but there's little doubt he's a potential pick for many of the top NFL teams.

Excited to catch an early glimpse of the next Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes? Follow our guide to watch a 2022 Senior Bowl live stream free from anywhere.

Watch a 2022 Senior Bowl live stream for free

The 2022 Senior Bowl airs on NFL Network in the US. Kick off is at 2.30pm ET.

Cord-cutters can stream the Senior Bowl live on Sling TV (the Sling Blue package includes NFL Network). Sling is typically $35 a month, but new users can get a 3-day free trial.

Remember: US fans outside the US this weekend can access the Sling free trial using a VPN. Scroll down for details.

Watch 2022 Senior Bowl with this Sling 3-day FREE trial

Catch the 2022 NFL Senior Bowl and much more with this sporting offer. At the time of writing, new users get their first three days of Sling free! It's $35 a month after but there's no contract, so you can cancel anytime.

FuboTV is another good option for cord-cutters. The cable replacement service typically costs from $65 a month, but new subscribers can get a 7-day free trial.

FuboTV serves up over 100 premium channels including NFL Network and NBC, broadcaster of this year's Super Bowl.

Watch 2022 Senior Bowl with Fubo TV 7-day FREE trial

This top-notch streaming service carries NBC, ESPN and NFL Network, so it's ideal for NFL, College Football and much more. No cable subscription needed! New subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Cancel anytime.

Watch the 2022 Senior Bowl from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Senior Bowl rights holders, you won't be able to access the game when outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) solves this problem. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access free local streams from anywhere – and save money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Senior Bowl, you may wish to choose 'US' to access Sling TV.

3. Then head over to Sling on your browser or device and enjoy the 2022 Senior Bowl live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

National Team roster (NY Jets)

DB - Jalen Pitre, Baylor

DB - Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

DB - Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

DB - Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

DB - Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh

DB - Jaylen Watson, Washington State

DB - Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist

DB - JT Woods, Baylor

DB - Joseph Kerby, Illinois

DL - Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

DL - Travis Jones, UConn

DL - Logan Hall, Houston

DL - Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)

DL - Boye Mafe, Minnesota

DL - Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

DL - Tyreke Smith, Ohio State

DL - Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

DL - Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma

DL - Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

DL - Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota

DL - Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA

FB - Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma

LB - Terrel Bernard, Baylor

LB - Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

LB - Mike Rose, Iowa State

LB - Jesse Luketa, Penn State

LB - Devin Lloyd, Utah

LB - Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)

LB - Chad Muma, Wyoming

LB - Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma

LB - Troy Andersen, Montana State

LS - Cal Adomitis, Pittsburgh

OL - Zion Johnson, Boston College

OL - Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

OL - Nick Zakelj, Fordham

OL - Andrew Stueber, Michigan

OL - Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

OL - Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

OL - Trevor Penning, UNI

OL - Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma

OL - Abraham Lucas, Washington State

OL - Cole Strange, Chattanooga

OL - Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

OL - Ja'Tyre Carter, Southern

PK - Andrew Mevis, Iowa State

P - Jordan Stout, Penn State

QB - Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

QB - Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

QB - Carson Strong, Nevada

RB - Rachaad White, Arizona State

RB - Hassan Haskins, Michigan

RB - Tyler Badie, Missouri

RB - Abram Smith, Baylor

RB - Jerome Ford, Cincinnati

TE - Trey McBride, Colorado State

TE - Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

TE - Cole Turner, Nevada

TE - Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

TE - Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

WR - Khalil Shakir, Boise State

WR - Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

WR - Romeo Doubs, Nevada

WR - Christian Watson, North Dakota State

WR - Jahan Dotson, Penn State

WR - Bo Melton, Rutgers

American Team roster (Detroit Lions)

DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB - Mario Goodrich, Clemson

DB - Derion Kendrick, Georgia

DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

DB - Akayleb Evans, Missouri

DB - Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

DB - Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston

DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB - Josh Thompson, Texas

DB - Leon O'Neal Jr., Texas A&M

DB - Tycen Anderson, Toledo

DB - Tariq Woolen, UTSA

DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL - John Ridgeway III, Arkansas

DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

DL - Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

DL - Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - Neil Farrell Jr., LSU

DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

DL - Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M

DL - Amare Barno, Virginia Tech

DL - DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

DL - Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

FB - Connor Heyward, Michigan State

LB - D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

LB - Jeremiah Moon, Florida

LB - Quay Walker, Georgia

LB - Channing Tindall, Georgia

LB - Damone Clark, LSU

LB - JoJo Domann, Nebraska

LB - Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M

LS - Jordan Silver, Arkansas

OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL - Justin Shaffer, Georgia

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Max Mitchell, Louisiana

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

OL - Dylan Parham, Memphis

OL - Braxton Jones, Southern Utah

OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee

OL - Chris Paul, Tulsa

OL - Spencer Burford, UTSA

OL - Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech

OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky

PK - Cameron Dicker, Texas

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

QB - Malik Willis, Liberty

QB - Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina

RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

RB - D'Vonte Price, Florida International

RB - Dameon Pierce, Florida

RB - James Cook, Georgia

TE - Isaiah Likely, South Carolina

TE - Grant Calcaterra, SMU

TE - Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State

TE - Greg Dulcich, UCLA

WR - Calvin Austin III, Memphis

WR - Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU

WR - Danny Gray, SMU

WR - Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

WR - Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

WR - Tre Turner, Virginia Tech

WR - Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss