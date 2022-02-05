Senior Bowl live stream online and how to watch the 2022 all-star game from anywhere online and on TV

Senior Bowl 2022 – the post-season all-star college game – takes place today at Alabama University. As ever, it's a chance to get eyes on some of the players that top teams will be considering come the NFL Draft in April. US fans can watch free with the 3-day Sling free trial. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 Senior Bowl live stream free from anywhere with a VPN.
Date: Saturday 5th February 2022
Time: 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT / 6.30am AEDT
Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Alabama
Live streams: Sling free trial / FuboTV trial (US only)
Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free
US TV channel: NFL Network
Practice has been underway for three days, which means the top draft prospects are starting to make themselves known to coaches and decision-makers from all 32 NFL teams.
Former Georgia Defensive Lineman Devont'e Wyatt has impressed. The 6ft 4 man mountain picked up 39 total tackles in the 2021 season, with 7 of those being for a loss, and caused all kinds of problems with his explosive speed off the ball.
Malik Willis' stock has also risen sharply in recent days. The Liberty quarterback is a solid 220lbs but can outrun most linebackers and safeties without breaking a sweat. Some have questioned his height – 6ft is considered 'short' for a QB – but there's little doubt he's a potential pick for many of the top NFL teams.
Excited to catch an early glimpse of the next Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes? Follow our guide to watch a 2022 Senior Bowl live stream free from anywhere.
Watch a 2022 Senior Bowl live stream for free
The 2022 Senior Bowl airs on NFL Network in the US. Kick off is at 2.30pm ET.
Cord-cutters can stream the Senior Bowl live on Sling TV (the Sling Blue package includes NFL Network). Sling is typically $35 a month, but new users can get a 3-day free trial.
Remember: US fans outside the US this weekend can access the Sling free trial using a VPN. Scroll down for details.
FuboTV is another good option for cord-cutters. The cable replacement service typically costs from $65 a month, but new subscribers can get a 7-day free trial.
FuboTV serves up over 100 premium channels including NFL Network and NBC, broadcaster of this year's Super Bowl.
Watch the 2022 Senior Bowl from abroad with a VPN
Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Senior Bowl rights holders, you won't be able to access the game when outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) solves this problem. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access free local streams from anywhere – and save money!
How to use a VPN
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Senior Bowl, you may wish to choose 'US' to access Sling TV.
3. Then head over to Sling on your browser or device and enjoy the 2022 Senior Bowl live stream.
If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.
National Team roster (NY Jets)
DB - Jalen Pitre, Baylor
DB - Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
DB - Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State
DB - Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State
DB - Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh
DB - Jaylen Watson, Washington State
DB - Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist
DB - JT Woods, Baylor
DB - Joseph Kerby, Illinois
DL - Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
DL - Travis Jones, UConn
DL - Logan Hall, Houston
DL - Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)
DL - Boye Mafe, Minnesota
DL - Haskell Garrett, Ohio State
DL - Tyreke Smith, Ohio State
DL - Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
DL - Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma
DL - Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
DL - Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota
DL - Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA
FB - Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma
LB - Terrel Bernard, Baylor
LB - Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
LB - Mike Rose, Iowa State
LB - Jesse Luketa, Penn State
LB - Devin Lloyd, Utah
LB - Sterling Weatherford, Miami (Ohio)
LB - Chad Muma, Wyoming
LB - Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma
LB - Troy Andersen, Montana State
LS - Cal Adomitis, Pittsburgh
OL - Zion Johnson, Boston College
OL - Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
OL - Nick Zakelj, Fordham
OL - Andrew Stueber, Michigan
OL - Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
OL - Matt Waletzko, North Dakota
OL - Trevor Penning, UNI
OL - Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma
OL - Abraham Lucas, Washington State
OL - Cole Strange, Chattanooga
OL - Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan
OL - Ja'Tyre Carter, Southern
PK - Andrew Mevis, Iowa State
P - Jordan Stout, Penn State
QB - Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
QB - Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
QB - Carson Strong, Nevada
RB - Rachaad White, Arizona State
RB - Hassan Haskins, Michigan
RB - Tyler Badie, Missouri
RB - Abram Smith, Baylor
RB - Jerome Ford, Cincinnati
TE - Trey McBride, Colorado State
TE - Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
TE - Cole Turner, Nevada
TE - Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State
TE - Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin
WR - Khalil Shakir, Boise State
WR - Alec Pierce, Cincinnati
WR - Romeo Doubs, Nevada
WR - Christian Watson, North Dakota State
WR - Jahan Dotson, Penn State
WR - Bo Melton, Rutgers
American Team roster (Detroit Lions)
DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn
DB - Mario Goodrich, Clemson
DB - Derion Kendrick, Georgia
DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
DB - Akayleb Evans, Missouri
DB - Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska
DB - Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston
DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
DB - Josh Thompson, Texas
DB - Leon O'Neal Jr., Texas A&M
DB - Tycen Anderson, Toledo
DB - Tariq Woolen, UTSA
DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL - John Ridgeway III, Arkansas
DL - Zachary Carter, Florida
DL - Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State
DL - Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL - Neil Farrell Jr., LSU
DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
DL - Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M
DL - Amare Barno, Virginia Tech
DL - DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky
DL - Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
FB - Connor Heyward, Michigan State
LB - D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State
LB - Jeremiah Moon, Florida
LB - Quay Walker, Georgia
LB - Channing Tindall, Georgia
LB - Damone Clark, LSU
LB - JoJo Domann, Nebraska
LB - Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M
LS - Jordan Silver, Arkansas
OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL - Justin Shaffer, Georgia
OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL - Max Mitchell, Louisiana
OL - Ed Ingram, LSU
OL - Dylan Parham, Memphis
OL - Braxton Jones, Southern Utah
OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee
OL - Chris Paul, Tulsa
OL - Spencer Burford, UTSA
OL - Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech
OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky
PK - Cameron Dicker, Texas
P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
QB - Malik Willis, Liberty
QB - Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky
QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina
RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
RB - D'Vonte Price, Florida International
RB - Dameon Pierce, Florida
RB - James Cook, Georgia
TE - Isaiah Likely, South Carolina
TE - Grant Calcaterra, SMU
TE - Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State
TE - Greg Dulcich, UCLA
WR - Calvin Austin III, Memphis
WR - Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU
WR - Danny Gray, SMU
WR - Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
WR - Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
WR - Tre Turner, Virginia Tech
WR - Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss
