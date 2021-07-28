Jungle Cruise: how to watch The Rock's adventure blockbuster on Disney Plus

Jungle Cruise, Disney's action-packed adventure starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt, is almost available to stream online. Ready to set sail on a fun, family-friendly voyage? Read on to find out how to watch Jungle Cruise on Disney Plus with Premier Access...

Based on Walt Disney's iconic theme park ride (yes, really), Jungle Cruise sees Dr Lily Houghton (Blunt) and wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (The Rock) team up for the adventure of a lifetime on a rollicking ride down the Amazon river. But with supernatural forces lurking in the trees, the fate of La Quila – and all who sail on her – hangs in the balance. Paul Giamatti also stars as harbourmaster Nilo.

Jungle Cruise premieres in cinemas worldwide on Friday 30th July, but you can also stream Jungle Cruise at home on the same day. Grab some popcorn as we reveal how to watch Jungle Cruise on Disney+ with Premier Access.

Watch Jungle Cruise online

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney Plus is the place to watch Jungle Cruise. Viewers in the UK, USA, Australia and most European territories can stream Jungle Cruise from 30th July by subscribing and then paying a one-off fee:

1. Sign up to Disney+

Disney+ is great value at just £7.99 ($7.99, AU$8.99) per month. Or you can save 15% and buy an annual subscription for £79.90 ($79.99, AU$89.99).

2. Purchase Jungle Cruise

Once you've done that, you'll find Jungle Cruise available to buy (from 3am ET / 8am BST on Friday 30th July) through the Premier Access section of the Disney+ app for £19.99 ($29.99, AU$34.99).

3. Enjoy!

As a Disney+ subscriber you'll also get access to a vast universe of other content including all the Marvel movies, the complete Star Wars library, every episode of The Simpsons, all your favourite Pixar films, plus classics such as Mary Poppins.

Disney+ Sign up for only £7.99/$7.99 a month today Disney+ Sign up for only £7.99/$7.99 a month today

Get access to Disney's Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and Star Wars content, with classic and new shows coming online every day – including Star Wars. No contract, cancel anytime. View Deal

When you think about it, Disney+ Premier Access costs a lot less than a family outing to the cinema (and that's before you buy the popcorn and drinks). Better yet, once you pay for Premier Access to Jungle Cruise, you can watch it as many times as you like.

Best Disney Plus prices: deals, bundles and free subscriptions

How can I get Disney Plus?

Very easily. The Disney+ app is available on a range of TVs, phones and streaming devices, including iPhones, iPads, the iPod Touch and Apple TV, Android phones, Android TVs, Chromecast devices, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Roku streaming players, Now TV's Smart Stick (take note here: Disney+ isn't available on any Now TV daily or weekly TV pass) and Roku TVs.

Disney+ can also be found on the Sky Q platform.

What is Disney Plus Premier Access?

Disney+ Premier Access allows subscribers to watch brand new movies at an additional cost, before the films are made available to all Disney+ subscribers.

Disney dreamed up the idea in 2020 in response to the widespread closure of cinemas. It provides a neat way to see major releases such as Black Widow and Jungle Cruise from the comfort of your own home.

All Premier Access titles are available through Disney Plus in 4K Dolby Vision HDR and with immersive Dolby Atmos sound, making the experience as cinematic as possible – assuming your devices support those formats.

Can I watch Jungle Cruise in 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos?

Short answer: yes. Providing you have a TV or home cinema set-up that is compatible with 4K, Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, you'll be able to watch Jungle Cruise in the best possible quality.

Disney+ titles are displayed and play in the maximum quality available through your hardware, so if, for example, your TV supports all three technologies you'll see the logos for each within the title's description on the Disney+ interface.

(Image credit: Disney)

What other Disney+ shows and films can I watch?

Signed up to Disney+ but don't know where to start? Or maybe you're simply wondering what content is available in 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. You're in luck: we have the answers.

We've done the hard work to recommend the best movies and TV shows to watch on Disney Plus, from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to Avengers: Endgame, The Mandalorian to The Simpsons, and of course our pick of the classic Disney movies. So, please, be our guest: our 11 of the best Disney Plus shows and movies to watch right now is the place.

MORE:

Read our full Disney Plus review

The best Dolby Vision TVs available right now

Treat your eyes and ears to 23 of the best live streams and concerts