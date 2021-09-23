Stream Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi for free on Disney Plus Day this November

Disney Plus is turning two, and like any toddler, it's throwing a party. But instead of scoffing jelly and ice cream, it's making some of its biggest releases available free to stream.

The big day is 12th November, what Disney has termed 'Disney Plus Day'. On that day only, it's making both Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings available to subscribers at no extra cost – the former is currently only available on the Premier Access option, while the latter is only in cinemas right now.

But that's not all. The House of Mouse also has a bunch of other new content lined up, including movies, shows, and Marvel and Star Wars specials.

These include:

Home Sweet Home Alone – a Disney Plus original that reimagines the Macaulay Culkin original

Olaf Presents – new shorts from Disney's Animation Studios which sees Frozen's snowman retell several classic Disney tales in his own inimitable style

The debut of more Disney shorts like Frozen Fever, the Oscar-winning Feast and Paperman, Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short Get A Horse! and more

Ciao Alberto – a Pixar animated short featuring characters from the feature-length Luca

A new Simpsons short that "pays tribute to Disney Plus's marquee brands"

Episodes one to five from series two of National Geographic's The World According to Jeff Goldblum

A special on the origins and legacy of Star Wars' bounty hunter, Boba Fett

A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe including "an exciting look towards the future"

Dopesick – a Star original series starring Michael Keaton

That day will also see Disney Plus expand to South Korea and Taiwan, with Hong Kong following on 16th November. And Disney Plus subscribers who head to Disney's theme parks and cruise liners are promised "photo opportunities, character moments and more".

Disney has promised to make this an annual company-wide shindig, or, in the words of the firm's CEO Bob Chapek, "an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses".

Since Disney Plus launched, it has enjoyed stratospheric growth, reaching over 100 million subscribers much quicker than it envisaged. The app is now available on Panasonic TVs too.

