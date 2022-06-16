How to watch The Lazarus Project online – time loop sci-fi thriller hits TV screens

The Lazarus Project – Sky's new sci-fi action thriller starring Paapa Essiedu as a man caught in a time loop - debuts Thursday, 16th June 2022. The eigh-part series airs exclusively on Sky Max and Sky's Now streaming service. Travelling abroad? Make sure you know how to use a VPN to watch The Lazarus Project from wherever you happen to be.

The Lazarus Project (2022), not to be confused with the Paul Walker film of the same name, is the work of acclaimed screenwriter Joe Barton, best known for crime drama Giri/Haji. Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) heads a cast that includes Caroline Quentin (Jonathan Creek, Men Behaving Badly) as the head of The Lazarus Project, a secretive organisation that has the power to – drumroll, please! – turn back time.

If you like the sound of an ordinary man battling Armageddon with an 'undo' option, mixed with plenty of black humour and zeitgeisty references, The Lazarus Project could well be your next sci-fi obsession. It's a Sky Original, and only available in the UK right now – on Sky Max and Sky's Now streaming service.

All eight episodes of The Lazarus Project will be available from Thursday, 16th June 2022. Follow the guide below to watch The Lazarus Project wherever you are in the world.

How to watch The Lazarus Project right now

In the UK, The Lazarus Project will air on Sky Max on 16th June 2022. The only two choices you have for watching it are either a Sky TV subscription or buying a pass for Sky's PAYG TV on-demand service, Now.

You can pick up a month of access to Sky's TV selection, including The Lazarus Project, for £9.99 which should be enough time to stream all eight-episodes.

Away the UK right now?

The Lazarus Project full episode guide

All episodes available from 16th June 2022

The Lazarus Project – Episode 1

When George keeps reliving the same few weeks over and over, he is offered an opportunity that will change his life forever.

The Lazarus Project – Episode 2

After a freak accident leaves George devastated, can he enlist The Lazarus Project to help him get back what he has lost?

The Lazarus Project – Episode 3

A grieving George decides to take action. But what if the only person who can help him is The Lazarus Project’s mortal enemy?

The Lazarus Project – Episode 4

George puts his plan into motion, unaware that a Lazarus agent is hot on his heels… and is prepared to do anything to stop him.

The Lazarus Project – Episode 5

As George tries desperately to cover his tracks, his actions force Archie to question her faith in The Lazarus Project.

The Lazarus Project – Episode 6

As George’s plan is about to be executed, he is faced with a decision that will change countless lives and the world as he knows it forever.

The Lazarus Project – Episode 7

As the past begins to catch up with him, George learns that having the power to turn back time doesn’t mean getting everything you want.

The Lazarus Project – Episode 8

When The Lazarus Project are trapped by a cataclysmic event, George is horrified to discover that the key to helping them is the person he has just shot.

Watch The Lazarus Project in the USA

Sadly, The Lazarus Project isn't available in the US. We can't even find an air date...

Watch The Lazarus Project in Australia

Again, The Lazarus Project isn't available in Australia. No air date here either.

