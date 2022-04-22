How to watch Gaslit free online from wherever you are

Gaslit – a new political thriller starring Julia Roberts – premieres this Sunday, 24th April 2022. The eight-part Starz Original series promises a "modern take on the 1970s Watergate scandal", plus a large helping of dark humour. UK viewers can watch free with a StarzPlay 7-day trial. Make sure you know how to watch Gaslit from anywhere with a VPN.

Gaslit live stream Premieres: Sunday 24th April 2022 FREE stream: StarzPlay 7-day trial (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: StarzPlay special offer Cast: Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Darby Camp

It's the 50th anniversary of Watergate this year, hence the arrival of highly-anticipated (and apparently slightly weird) political docudrama Gaslit. The show looks at events through the eyes of socialite and whistleblower Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), and her Attorney General husband John (Sean Penn), as they play a major role in the downfall of President Richard Nixon.

Gaslit has received a largely warm welcome from the critics, with The Guardian hailing it as a "fresh angle on familiar material" that provides "a striking warning from history". Gaslit currently enjoys an impressive 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, too.

The series is exclusive to US network Starz (we'll show you how to watch it in the UK below). Episode 1 premieres on Sunday, 24th April. Make sure you know how to watch an Gaslit live stream from anywhere.

Watch Gaslit free live stream in the US

Gaslit lands on the UK version of the StarzPlay service from Sunday, 24th April.

Subscription costs £5.99 a month and new users get a 7-day free trial. That includes unlimited HD streaming on up to four devices. Nice.

Amazon Prime member? You can get a 7-day free trial of StarzPlay. Yet to join Prime member? Here's a 30-day free trial.

Outside the UK this week? Simply use a VPN to access the Starz free trial from overseas. Step-by-step instructions next...

Watch Gaslit live stream in the US

Gaslit premieres on Sunday, 24th April, at 8pm ET on Starz in the US. The show lands on the US version of the StarzPlay service from 12.01am ET the same day.

The bad news? StarzPlay no longer offers a 7-day free trial in the US. The good news? New users can get their first six months for just $3 a month.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can get a StarzPlay 7-day free trial from overseas using a VPN. It's easy – instructions just above.



