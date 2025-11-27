If you are hunting for a Black Friday bargain on an OLED TV, it can feel like a tricky task to sift through the endless models that are discounted right now. But don't worry, we have spotted a deal that gets you an entire £2600 saving.

The 77-inch LG C5 is available at Richer Sounds for just £1899, making it the lowest price we have spotted so far on this model.

All you need to do to get this saving is to use the code RSTV300 at checkout. Richer Sounds will take care of the rest and reduce the price automatically.

Offering a detailed and engaging picture as well as an uncompromising feature set, this is a great deal on a massive OLED.

77-inch LG C5 was £4499 now £1899 at Richer Sounds (save £2600)

With a rich, solid and engaging picture, excellent contrast and LG's famously stacked feature count – including a whopping four HDMI 2.1 sockets for the gamers out there – the LG C5 is the best mid-range OLED.

Before we get into what makes the LG C5 such a good OLED, we need to mention that we have not tested the 77-inch model. However, we have had a number of models in the C5 range in our test room. And in our experience, LG's C series scale up impressively well, so this set should provide the same five-star performance but on a larger scale.

When we had the 55-inch model in for testing, we found that it offers a rich yet crisp overall picture. Not only that, but the OLED TV provides excellent contrast and image solidity that is difficult to beat for this price.

Film buffs and picture purists alike should be delighted with the Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode, while we found the level of detail preserved in HD and SDR content to be impressive.

It offers plenty for gamers, too. There are four HDMI 2.1 sockets or 4K/144Hz gaming, plus Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

But what about the sound performance? The C5's 2.2-channel 40W speaker system features downward-facing drivers that can support Dolby Atmos, but does not quite match the TV's five-star picture quality. That's why we strongly recommend budgeting for a separate sound system to do the system's image justice.

In terms of HDR support, HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG are all present and accounted for.

LG's webOS 25 operating system also grants you access to the major streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

For anyone after a mid-range OLED TV right now, the LG C5 is a no-brainer. You'll get a new TV with an Award-winning picture and great gaming specifications, all at an impressively low price. Just remember that discount code!