OLED TVs don't get much better than the Award-winning LG C5, and thanks to a deal I've just spotted, you can snap up the 77-inch model at Richer Sounds for just £1999.

That's an unbelievable £2500 saving on the launch price and £300 cheaper than the previous lowest price. Sometimes it pays to wait.

To get the maximum discount and take advantage of this record-low price, you'll need to use the code RSTV200 at checkout. Richer Sounds will take care of the rest and reduce the price automatically.

With exceptional picture quality and an uncompromising feature set, this is a deal not to be missed.

Save £2,500 LG C5 77-inch: was £4,499 now £1,999 at Richer Sounds If you insist on the newest hardware, the LG C5 is the OLED TV to go for. With a rich, solid and engaging picture, excellent contrast and LG's famously stacked feature count – including a whopping four HDMI 2.1 sockets for the gamers out there – the LG C5 is the best mid-range OLED. Use the code RSTV200 at checkout to get the discount.

Five stars

Full disclosure: we have not tested this size of the C5 – but we have had a number of models in the C5 range in our test room. And in our experience, LG's C series scale up impressively well, so this set should provide the same five-star performance but on a larger scale.

Need more convincing? Well, the 55-inch LG C5 model we tested offers a rich, punchy and crisp image, excellent contrast and image solidity and a delicate balance between vibrancy and authenticity.

Film buffs and picture purists alike should be delighted with the Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode, while we found the level of detail preserved in HD and SDR content to be impressive.

The C5 also continues LG C-Series' legacy as the go-to range of gaming TVs, with four HDMI 2.1 sockets for 4K/144Hz gaming, plus Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

There are also some nifty AI features courtesy of LG’s Alpha 9 Gen 8 processor – an AI chatbot can troubleshoot problems or alter settings for you, while a voice-recognition feature will automatically switch to your profile based on your voice alone.

The C5's audio comes courtesy of a 2.2 channel 40W speaker system with downward-firing drivers. It’s a system that can't quite match the TV’s incredible picture quality, but with a set like this – and with this enormous saving – we urge you to invest in a good sound system to complement your new TV.

All the usual suspects are there when it comes to HDR, with HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG all present and accounted for, while Dolby Atmos is supported for immersive audio.

LG's webOS 25 operating system also grants you access to the major streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

For anyone after a mid-range OLED TV right now, the LG C5 is a no-brainer. You'll get a new TV with an Award-winning picture and great gaming specifications at, importantly, a lower price. Just remember that discount code!

MORE:

Read our full LG C5 review

Check out the best OLED TV deals

And find our picks for the best TVs here