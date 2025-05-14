We've found an OLED TV deal which means you should pass over the LG C4

Do you fancy saving £1450 on the 77-inch version of the Philips OLED809? That saving brings it down to a record-low £1799 at Richer Sounds, which is £200 cheaper than the five-star LG C4 at Richer Sounds.

We've not actually tested the mammoth 75-inch model, but we absolutely loved the 65-inch version of the OLED809 TV. Its five-star rating was due to the impressive picture quality and solid HDR performance. If that wasn't enough, every purchase unlocks up to £100 off selected Philips soundbars. Sounds tempting doesn't it?

Philips 77-inch OLED809: was £3,249 now £1,799 at Richer Sounds Save £1450 on the 77-inch Philips OLED809, a fantastic OLED TV that offers punchy, blow-your-socks-off picture quality. Additionally, it also boasts all the immersion benefits from Philips’ Ambilight lighting tech. And at this price, it’s well worth considering if you have the space to accommodate a 77-inch set! Note that the deal is only for Richer Sounds VIP members, but membership is free. Five-stars

The Philips OLED809 is a direct rival to the five-star LG C4 and Sony Bravia 8. But it has a few key features differentiating it from its rivals. The biggest is the inclusion of Philips Ambilight. This is a clever bias-lighting system that is available only on Philips sets.

It works using smart LED lights around the TV’s frame to do things such as reduce eye strain while watching in the dark and improve immersion levels by using the lights to extend the screen – throwing up a gentle green aura that matches the colour of the pitch when watching football, for example.

This, plus its bold, punchy picture quality, which impressed our testers so much that they gave the 65-inch Philips OLED809 a top five-star rating when they tested it earlier this year, makes it an easy recommendation, especially at this price.

As we say in our Philips OLED809 review: “The Philips OLED809 is in many ways a fantastic TV. Philips has designed it with an overt focus on helping it deliver exceptional results in regular home viewing conditions, as well as the pitch-black environment favoured by cinephiles.” As we say, we reviewed the 65-inch version, but the same should hold true for the 77-inch alternative.

For £1799 at Richer Sounds, you should be treated to a big-screen OLED TV that offers a truly “blow your socks off” home cinema experience.

