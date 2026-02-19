Securing one of the best OLED TVs on the market can cost you a pretty penny. Fortunately, we've found an epic deal on one of them, as long as you're happy to claim a little cashback.

Right now, the 65-inch LG C5 is down to just £1249 at Richer Sounds, which is the lowest-ever price we've seen it drop to and well over half off its original cost.

It'll look like £1599 at first, but as long as you use the code 'RSTV200' at checkout, you'll get it for £1399. For that extra £150 off, you'll need to make the claim directly with LG (here's the full T&C's).

Jump through that relatively small hoop, though, and this is an unbelievable price for a brand-new OLED. Valid on all purchases before 17th March.

Cashback deal Save £1,451 LG OLED65C5: was £2,700 now £1,249 at Richer Sounds While we haven't tested the 65-inch model, we have been hands on with the 55-inch LG C5, incredibly similar in spec. Reliable picture quality, flawless app support, and solid gaming features are all onboard. And right now, it will cost you £1399 at checkout using the code 'RSTV200', but you can also claim an extra £150 off directly with LG.

The LG C5 is the brand’s current mid-range OLED, boasting a five-star review, a What Hi-Fi? Award and a place among the best TVs we have tested. Unsurprisingly, we're quite happy to recommend it.

And while LG unveiled the new C6 step-down at CES that's due to replace the C5 later this year, it's not a shock to find a discount. But we've never found one quite as good as this.

As a What Hi-Fi? Award winner, it’s our go-to mid-tier option, undercutting the flagship G-series as well as mid-range OLEDs from rival brands such as Sony and Panasonic.

It is also the ideal TV for most people, performing straight out of the box and fully capable of rich, solid and engaging picture quality, alongside features that are mighty impressive.

We recommend selecting Filmmaker Mode and your preferred level of TruMotion processing (ours is Cinematic Movement) to get an image that is both authentic and dynamic.

It led our testers to say in their full review: “The picture's solidity and three dimensionality is also tested with Blade Runner, and we’re pleased to report that the LG is dangerously close to the Sony, which is renowned for its excellent contrast. Subjects stand out against the background to striking effect, with sharp, yet never over-etched or artificial-looking edges."

Feature-wise, as mentioned, it's pretty stacked out. There are four fully featured HDMI 2.1 sockets, which means all of them support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, plus excellent HDR support and brilliant app compatibility. For gamers, that’s a fantastic option.

The C5 also uses webOS 25, LG's latest operating system, which supports a wide range of streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

The sound quality, however, is far less impressive, and we'd recommend pairing it up with a decent soundbar if you want the sound to match the impressive picture quality.

Fortunately, dropping to just £1249 at Richer Sounds leaves plenty of wiggle room for a soundbar investment. As long as you use the code 'RSTV200' at checkout and make the cashback claim with LG.

