The Philips OLED809 is cheaper than ever – but also consider this LG deal

When it comes to the best 65-inch TVs, there are some excellent options. But, they can be expensive.

Right now though, you can secure the Philips OLED809 for just £1399 at Richer Sounds. To get the discount, you'll need to sign up to the VIP Club, but doing so is quick and free.

But while that's a really good deal and the lowest price we've ever seen for this set, we still think it's worth also considering the LG C4, which is available for even less – just £1219 at Richer Sounds.

It comes down to preference, of course, and if you're after the extra degree of spectacle that Ambilight brings, then the Philips OLED809 deal is for you. But, we'd be remiss not to talk about both.

65-inch Philips OLED809: was £2099, now £1399 at Richer Sounds (save £700)

The Philips 65OLED809 is a solid performer that ticks boxes across the board. We praised it in our five-star review for its capable audio, robust gaming features and its most unique feature — Ambilight. Now, at its lowest-ever price of just £1399, it's a deal not to be missed.

65-inch LG C4: was £2700, now £1219 at Richer Sounds (save £1481)

The LG OLED65C4 is one of our favourite 65-inch TVs, especially for gamers. It's punchy, sharp, boasts excellent sound quality, and it has an excellent UI and flawless gaming specs. While the Philips OLED809 is a strong alternative, the LG C4 has dropped to a spectacularly low price of £1219 with the discount applied at checkout.

We love the Philips 65OLED809, having awarded it five stars for its strong performance, impressive feature set, and bright and vibrant picture. But, it's always standing in comparison with its direct rival, the LG C4. So, when there are two excellent deals to be had, you're probably asking yourself, which one should I choose?

While we have an overall preference for the LG C4, giving it a spot in our list of the best 65-inch TVs instead of the Philips OLED809, there are plenty of reasons you might prefer the Philips.

Firstly, the most unique feature of the Philips OLED809 is Ambilight. This is a bias lighting feature unique to Philips and the key difference between this set and the LG C4. It's a Marmite feature in general, with some users absolutely loving the extra layer of immersion and spectacle it adds, with others feeling it's an unnecessary addition.

If you're an Ambilight fan though, in our full review we said that "the OLED809 will delight", and it's certainly the feature that sets the Philips apart from its competitor.

But, when it comes to gaming, LG is the far superior choice. The Philips OLED809 is really good for gaming in its own right, but it only has two HDMI 2.1 inputs. For the LG C4, that doubles up to four, giving it a flawless feature set overall.

We gave the LG C4 five stars for picture and features, and four stars for sound. In comparison, the Philips OLED809 got five stars for picture but four stars for featiures and sound.

Ultimately, it comes down to which TV you prefer, but with these two excellent savings at Richer Sounds, it's better to be spoilt for choice than stuck in TV limbo hoping for a discount to arrive.

