A new TV is a big decision and if you've been doing your research, you'll most likely be considering the LG C5, which in our opinion is one of the best TVs on the market.

And right now, the 48-inch LG C5 is down to just £999 at John Lewis – a seriously impressive £400 off!

While we slightly prefer the Samsung S90F overall, this discount makes it £100 cheaper – and it's hard to argue with that.

All you have to do is enter the discount code 'SPENDSTRETCH200' at checkout. But you'll have to be quick, it's only while stocks last.

The 48-inch LG C5 is the latest mid-range OLED in the C-series line-up featuring in both our best TVs and best OLED TVs buying guides.

We've also called it "the best new OLED for most people right now" and there's plenty of reasons why.

The C5 features a near-identical feature set as its predecessor, the LG C4, which is particularly impressive considering its small size.

With four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets capable of handling 4K/165Hz signals (as well as the 4K/120Hz that current consoles max out at, of course), one of which doubles as an eARC port, plus VRR and ALLM.

And a welcome inclusion for gamers, there's also support for Dolby Vision gaming and a peerless HGiG setting.

Plus, LG’s webOS 25 software runs the show and is fairly similar to the version we saw on the older C4.

In terms of picture quality, we said in our full review: "Ultimately, while the 48-inch LG C5 displays a couple of niggling picture issues, it's superbly competent overall. And many users won't notice those issues at all."

We still praised the picture for being bright and, once we fiddled around with the settings, found Filmmaker Mode, with the lowest Cinematic Movement option on, sharpening and judder reduction off and dynamic tone mapping on, to be the best set-up.

When it comes to sound, on a set this size, audio quality is usually one of the main compromises you have to put up with and, after our testing, we said this remains the case with the 48-inch C5.

Though we did get the best results switching to the set's Cinema sound mode.

We'd recommend a soundbar or other speaker system when picking up the LG C5, but luckily when you're securing this excellent OLED for just £999 at John Lewis, you'll hopefully have a bit of extra cash to spare for just that.

